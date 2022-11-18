ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, ID

Grace can't match Oakley's offense in 1AD1 state title loss

By By Greg Woods
 3 days ago

Playing Oakley is a little like playing the prime Golden State Warriors. You can do some good things – exciting things even — but just when you think you might be building some momentum, you’re met with an avalanche, a tsunami, a tidal wave of retribution that reminds you of the behemoth you’re playing.

So in a 58-20 loss Thursday evening, Grace learned that lesson the hard way, yielding to the powerhouse Hornets, who captured their third straight 1AD1 state championship. The Grizzlies did plenty well, including a three-touchdown effort from quarterback Tytan Anderson, who accounted for all of his team’s scores — but that’s the thing about playing Oakley. Your best effort against other clubs is not enough against the Hornets.

‘They’re definitely the best team we’ve played all year,” Anderson said. “That’s the toughest team I’ve played.”

This outcome became obvious early on. Before the first quarter ended, Oakley had secured a two-score lead, using a long touchdown pass and short rush to take a 16-0 advantage. Grace did log two key scores in the second frame, one an 11-yard rush from Anderson and the other a touchdown pass from Anderson to Brennan Sorenson, but in the end, they hardly mattered.

That’s because Oakley torched Grace in the third frame. Bry Severe returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, pushing his club’s lead to 32-14, and a few minutes after that, Severe sprinted into the end zone from 21 yards out, ballooning the lead another six points.

Really, little of Grace’s offense worked the way the team hoped. Anderson may have posted three touchdowns, but the Grizzlies’ offense couldn’t keep up with the Hornets’. Oakley totaled 157 rushing yards, which came out to five yards per rush, and the hosts ripped off a number of huge plays. In the first stanza, Porter Pickett found Isaac Cranney for a 61-yard score. In the third, Severe returned that kickoff for a touchdown. In the fourth, Pickett hit Bridger Duncan for a 30-yard score, and in garbage time, he lofted a pass to a wide-open Houston Bingham, who could have watched a Tarantino movie before he walked into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown.

Grace’s offense just couldn’t match those scores.

“Their middle linebacker stepped up hard in the hole,” Anderson said, explaining why his club’s offense struggled. “So that kinda canceled out our run zone. And that’s pretty much it. Their middle linebackers fly around a lot.”

In some ways, Grace shouldn’t feel entirely disappointed with this result. The Grizzlies were making just their program’s second-ever appearance in the title game. The Hornets were going for their third straight win in this contest. This wasn’t the Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals, not exactly, but it was one team with little experience on this stage going up against one with bushels of it. That matters.

So for Grace, there’s a lot to think about: How the Grizzlies won nine games this year. How they beat powerhouse Butte County — how, in that game, they overcame their only other deficit of the season. They won games by margins big and small, tilts with drama and ones with little theater, but that’s what most Grace games had in common: They resulted in wins.

The challenge for this group is finding the right balance: We produced a sterling season, but we came up one game short. Here, we will cede to Anderson, the senior quarterback that Grace will miss like an ex-girlfriend.

It’s not fun. It’s not fun to lose at all. It’s never fun to lose,” Anderson said. “But Oakley’s a good team. You can’t really do much better. We gave it our all, every game of the season. You get 12 teams. Twelve teams play for this in the state of Idaho, 12 teams. We’re the second team in school history play for this, so it’s an honor to be out here. But not what we wanted.”

