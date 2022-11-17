Read full article on original website
Why Virginia's proposed education guidelines are drawing criticism
Some Hampton Roads educators are voicing concern over the new proposals to Virginia’s learning standards.
Governor Youngkin promises racism and slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Friday, November 18 that racism and slavery should be taught in Virginia schools. Youngkin ran for governor on a platform of fighting the racial indoctrination of students. He has promised that his administration would correct the mistakes and omissions that outraged parents in the past.
‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight
The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?
VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
Augusta Free Press
What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
NAACP, Youngkin admin. continue to be at odds over future curriculum proposal
The Virginia NAACP and Gov. Glenn Youngkin administration continue to be at odds over what Virginia students could be taught in the future.
royalexaminer.com
45-day election season went smoothly, Virginia registrar says
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters now have a lengthened, 45-day election period to vote in person or by mail via absentee ballot. The state also offers same-day voter registration now, having scrapped the traditional cut-off date of about three weeks before the election. The longer election period has appeared...
Proposed bill seeks to ban transgender students from sports teams aligning with their gender identity
Virginia students may soon have to put their biological sex on a form to try out for any sports team.
WHSV
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
WDBJ7.com
Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
13newsnow.com
Republican Kevin Adams seeks Virginia Senate seat previously held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An upcoming election has a lot of eyes focused on who is running to fill Republican Jen Kiggans' seat in the Virginia Senate following her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Kevin Adams was officially named the Republican candidate in the special election for...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
theriver953.com
DSS warns of phishing scam
Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.
