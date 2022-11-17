ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
Virginia Mercury

As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts

Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WUSA9

What's in Virginia's new education standards and what changed?

VIRGINIA, USA — Every seven years Virginia law requires the state to revise its learning standards, this year's newest rollout is turning heads and sparking criticism for some across the Commonwealth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin's administration released their new education plan this week, but it has raised criticism online...
Augusta Free Press

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
royalexaminer.com

45-day election season went smoothly, Virginia registrar says

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters now have a lengthened, 45-day election period to vote in person or by mail via absentee ballot. The state also offers same-day voter registration now, having scrapped the traditional cut-off date of about three weeks before the election. The longer election period has appeared...
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
WDBJ7.com

Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
theriver953.com

DSS warns of phishing scam

Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.

