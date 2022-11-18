FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes. Marquette, which scored just 55 points in a loss to Mississippi State on Monday, built a 56-38 lead by the 14:28 mark of the second half as Georgia Tech started the second half making just 4 of 11 shots. Sean Jones added 11 points for Marquette. Javon Franklin scored 17 points and Kyle Sturdivant added 10 for Georgia Tech.

