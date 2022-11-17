Arizona Republican Liz Harris said she will not vote on any bills unless the state holds a new election after winning her state legislative race. "Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris wrote on her Instagram and campaign website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities."

