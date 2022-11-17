ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Arizona GOP election winner refuses to do her job unless state holds "new election immediately"

Arizona Republican Liz Harris said she will not vote on any bills unless the state holds a new election after winning her state legislative race. "Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris wrote on her Instagram and campaign website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities."
ARIZONA STATE

