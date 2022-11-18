Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Wednesday projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program. The grant supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund...
foxillinois.com
$5.6 million to adult literacy programs across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over $5.6 million have been awarded to local adult literacy programs across Illinois. “An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” Secretary of State Jesse White. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. It has been an honor serving as Secretary of State and State Librarian for the last 24 years, helping to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”
foxillinois.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
foxillinois.com
2023 Illinois State Fair passes on sale
It's never too early to start thinking of the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Mega and Jumbo Pass holiday sale. The 2023 Mega Pass will be $60, while the Jumbo Pass will be $70 during the sale. "Our priority...
foxillinois.com
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
foxillinois.com
High prices for propane, heating oil drives up demand for firewood
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) — More Mainers seems to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down but now still working...
foxillinois.com
Florida legislators could change election laws to help DeSantis with presidential run
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In what could be a sign of things to come, the new republican majority leaders for Florida's House and Senate are talking about changing state election laws. Those rules generally require candidates to resign from their current position in order to run for another.
foxillinois.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
foxillinois.com
'I found my path': Tennessee teen who conquered brain tumor finds her passion in oncology
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just 14 years old, a Tennessee girl conquered a brain tumor. Eight years later, she’s on the heels of graduating from nursing school and will embark upon her journey to care for patients in Vanderbilt’s oncology unit. A typical day of volleyball...
Comments / 0