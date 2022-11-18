How Mississippi State basketball has matched hunger of mid-majors in Chris Jans' 4-0 start

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball’s Chris Jans knows what it’s like sitting on the opposing sidelines.

The former New Mexico State coach understands what it means for a mid-major to come into an SEC arena. He has encouraged his previous teams to embrace the same mentality South Dakota had entering Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night.

Jans’ newest task is to ensure the Bulldogs reciprocate it. Mississippi State might be a Power Five school, but with a new coaching staff and no NCAA Tournament appearances since 2019, Jans said Tuesday there’s plenty of reason for his team to feel the same hunger as the opponent.

His mission has worked in the early part of his first season in Starkville — highlighted by a 79-42 win against South Dakota (2-2).

Mississippi State’s first four wins will do little to boost the team’s résumé heading into March, with the exception of a neutral court win against Akron on Nov. 11. However, Mississippi State (4-0) hasn’t done anything to hurt its case thus far.

To avoid being on the wrong side of a early season upset, the Bulldogs have maintained the key recipe: Deliver the first punch and don’t let up.

Mississippi State jumped on South Dakota en route to a 10-2 lead at the first media timeout. The lead extended to as much as 23 in the first half thanks to a defensive performance now becoming routine.

The Coyotes made four field goals in the opening 20 minutes to the tune of 15.4% shooting. MSU entered the evening with the eighth-best raw defensive efficiency in the nation, according to KenPom.

Mississippi State’s hot start comes as the toughest stretch of the nonconference slate looms. The Bulldogs head to Fort Myers, Florida, for an invitational next week. MSU faces Marquette on Monday before playing either Georgia Tech or Utah on Wednesday.

Mississippi State then returns home for two games before traveling to face Minnesota on Dec. 11.

