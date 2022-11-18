ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of North Las Vegas Fire Department launches streaming series

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A series about local firefighters is now on a streaming network!. The North Las Vegas Fire Department announced that a streaming network has picked up their YouTube series about their recruitment process. Right now, you can check out their series about the fire department’s fire...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Caesars guests win more than $500K in jackpots Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday was a lucky day down at the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment announced jackpot winners at two Las Vegas Strip properties on Sunday, November 20. One lucky winner, a Las Vegas local, hit a mega progressive jackpot while at Flamingo Las Vegas. The $465,945...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Station Casinos unveils renderings for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos has released plans for its new Wildfire Casino, set to debut next year in downtown Las Vegas. The new 21,000-square-foot casino will feature over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games, as well as an STN Sportsbook for prime sports viewing.
LAS VEGAS, NV

