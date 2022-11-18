Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
news3lv.com
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the much-anticipated superhero sequel, has arrived in theaters. Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares his look at the film. He also previews the new seasons of the hit shows "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network and "Mythic Quest" on Apple TV+.
news3lv.com
Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham talks new comedy special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's no stranger to Las Vegas, and this weekend, he's dropping a new one-hour special on Comedy Central. Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham joined us to talk more about the special.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down first Adele residency shows at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Weekends with Adele" is finally here. The show has been in the making more almost a year after the singer canceled her original dates earlier this year. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, was at the show and joined us to talk about all things Adele in Vegas.
news3lv.com
'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini shares tips for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and if you don't have any plans, have no fear. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to share some tips for a last-minute holiday meal.
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
news3lv.com
Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas announces lineup following one year hiatus
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Punk rock fans, add this one to your festival list. Punk Rock Bowling (PRB) has officially announced its lineup for its 2023 festival, which is slated for May 26-29, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. Artists include Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, and more. According to...
news3lv.com
ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
news3lv.com
Fremont Street Experience gears up to host several holiday events in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fremont Street Experience is looking to close out 2022 in a big way with several live music and events lined up in downtown Las Vegas. Events include tree-lighting ceremonies, a menorah lighting, and more can be found below. Drinksgiving with Flo Rida & The Great...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas Fire Department launches streaming series
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A series about local firefighters is now on a streaming network!. The North Las Vegas Fire Department announced that a streaming network has picked up their YouTube series about their recruitment process. Right now, you can check out their series about the fire department’s fire...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas LGBTQ community hold vigil for victims of Colorado mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people of the LGBTQ community and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives during a mass shooting in Colorado. The ceremony took place at “The Center,” one of several LGBTQ community centers in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Caesars guests win more than $500K in jackpots Sunday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday was a lucky day down at the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment announced jackpot winners at two Las Vegas Strip properties on Sunday, November 20. One lucky winner, a Las Vegas local, hit a mega progressive jackpot while at Flamingo Las Vegas. The $465,945...
news3lv.com
Healthy Thanksgiving treats for our four-legged family members
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away, and it's a time for all of us to come together, including our pets, but not everything we may have on that table is good for them. Joining us now with a pup-friendly Thanksgiving treat is the...
news3lv.com
Station Casinos unveils renderings for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos has released plans for its new Wildfire Casino, set to debut next year in downtown Las Vegas. The new 21,000-square-foot casino will feature over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games, as well as an STN Sportsbook for prime sports viewing.
