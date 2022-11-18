ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

cbs12.com

More than 54 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — According to AAA, 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That's a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

FAU says it's trying to address doctor shortage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A school in our area says it's trying to do something to alleviate the doctor shortage in Florida. According to Julie Pilitsis, the Dean of the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the state of Florida is short about 2,000 doctors. She says...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man with Alzheimer's found, Silver Alert canceled

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office said Charles Greenwalt has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Foggy start, more sunshine expected through the day

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's muggy day ahead, after waking up to foggy conditions. Temperatures are in the low 70s to start, and we will warm to the 80s this afternoon. Some clouds will continue to move through the area today, along with a few showers. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police help distribute 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department and friends spread some holiday cheer over the weekend. The West Palm Beach Police Fund distributed 1,000 free turkeys at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19. "The initiative is to help those in need,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cbs12.com

Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO looking for missing woman, last seen near Titusville

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Nov. 22. Detectives said Wanda Nelson was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Nob. 22 by her daughter. Nelson was headed to Interlaken in Putnam County but was last seen near Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory at Ocean Inlet Park

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Ocean Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH says the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains,...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL

