cbs12.com
More than 54 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — According to AAA, 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That's a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.
cbs12.com
Several world championship titles recently won by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Several world championship titles have recently been brought back to Palm Beach County for a challenge some may not have heard of. "The Firefighter Challenge" World championship is not for the faint of heart. It’s where firefighters from around the world compete to...
cbs12.com
Vero Beach Municipal Marina expansion on hold after appeal from Preservation Alliance
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Preservation Alliance has appealed the decision to increase the size of the dry boat storage facility at the Municipal Marina. This comes after a judge threw out the alliance’s attempt to put the issue to voters on the November ballot.
cbs12.com
FAU says it's trying to address doctor shortage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A school in our area says it's trying to do something to alleviate the doctor shortage in Florida. According to Julie Pilitsis, the Dean of the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the state of Florida is short about 2,000 doctors. She says...
cbs12.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local restaurant owner feeding neighbors in need on Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — For nearly four decades, Farmer Girl Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast for people who might not otherwise have a warm meal or place to celebrate the holiday. Last year, owner Petro Bikos, along with his staff and volunteers,...
cbs12.com
Small business owners hoping customers will 'shop small' for holiday gifts
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The second the turkey has been eaten, many families shift their focus toward holiday shopping. Despite record-high inflation, according to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales this year will top $942 billion. Local business owners are hoping to cash in on some of those sales.
cbs12.com
Man with Alzheimer's found, Silver Alert canceled
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office said Charles Greenwalt has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving...
cbs12.com
Foggy start, more sunshine expected through the day
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's muggy day ahead, after waking up to foggy conditions. Temperatures are in the low 70s to start, and we will warm to the 80s this afternoon. Some clouds will continue to move through the area today, along with a few showers. The...
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Beach holds prayer vigil for the victims of Colorado Springs
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday city leaders in Lake Worth Beach held a moment of silence and prayer vigil for the lives that were lost in the Colorado Springs shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, gathered alongside members...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach police and non-profits help homeless mom and kids
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach police are showing what it means to be generous to others. They've teamed up with some non-profit groups to help a homeless mother and her four small kids. A homeless mother and her four young children have a hotel room for a...
cbs12.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
cbs12.com
Police help distribute 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department and friends spread some holiday cheer over the weekend. The West Palm Beach Police Fund distributed 1,000 free turkeys at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19. "The initiative is to help those in need,...
cbs12.com
Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
cbs12.com
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
cbs12.com
Vote for Palm Beach County school board chair and vice-chair to be redone
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The School District of Palm Beach County has to redo its own vote for school board positions. Early Tuesday, the board voted to reelect Frank Barbieri and Karen Brill as the School Board Chair and Vice Chair. But the district later determined the...
cbs12.com
PBSO looking for missing woman, last seen near Titusville
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Nov. 22. Detectives said Wanda Nelson was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Nob. 22 by her daughter. Nelson was headed to Interlaken in Putnam County but was last seen near Titusville.
cbs12.com
Health advisory at Ocean Inlet Park
OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Ocean Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH says the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains,...
cbs12.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue unveil new tools for those with sensory sensitivities
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In any emergency situation, it’s the bright, flashing lights, and the loud sirens from fire trucks and ambulances that lets you know something is going on. But those sights and sounds may be startling for people who suffer from sensory overload, making it harder for them to receive medical treatment in times of need.
