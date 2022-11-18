Read full article on original website
In Style
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Sifted Through Hundreds of Products to Find the 24 Best Early Black Friday Deals
Black Friday sales have already started, and it is a lot, even for me, who spends 40 hours a week shopping for a living. Rather than spending your valuable time navigating the ever-changing holiday sales from every retailer and brand, let InStyle editors do the hard work for you. I searched the already-active beauty sales far and wide and found 24 discounts and products you need to shop this week.
In Style
The Internet's Favorite Candles Are on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and They're Selling Out Fast
As cozy season commences, there’s one non-negotiable rule when it comes to home decor: A burning seasonal candle (at all times, if possible). Enter Boy Smells, a fine fragrance and candle company that has revolutionized the modern aroma industry. Boy Smells’ founders, Matthew Herman and David Kien had a...
In Style
Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%
During the holiday season, our ever-growing list of must-buy gifts for friends and family is often top of mind. But don’t neglect your own needs — and your wardrobe’s — while the deals are hot. If there’s one retailer we can faithfully rely on to offer...
In Style
Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday
When Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr, and Kate Hudson all share the same skincare secret, you know it has to be good. So many supermodels and celebrities have used and praised NuFace facial toning devices, which claim to give you a face lift in just five minutes.
