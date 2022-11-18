ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Is Black Friday Still a Thing in Montana For 2022?

While you tear around securing the last ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast, how much of that "planning" section of your brain is also focused on what happens after the meal?. We're talking about the mad scramble to spend your cash on a supposed cornucopia of Black Friday bargains. It seems...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy