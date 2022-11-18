Read full article on original website
College Station City Council welcomes new members
Mayor John Nichols and new College Station councilmen William Wright, Mark Smith and Bob Yancy are ready to hit the ground running as they were officially sworn into their new roles Monday night at City Hall. “I am very happy to have the new members coming on council,” Nichols said...
112222-bcs-edit-millerletter_merged
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place;...
Concerto finalists were simply amazing
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place; Christina...
B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts 24th annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce recognized farmers and ranchers as the reason consumers are able to visit their local grocery store each day in order to prepare a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal. The Chamber reminded consumers about the hands that prepared the food before it reaches a table, during its...
Thanksgiving holiday closures for Bryan-College Station
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:. City of Bryan municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the Bryan Animal Center, Coulter Field and the parks and recreation office. The city of Bryan’s public works call center will...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Let's do something on political signs
Now that the elections are over, we can begin to see the clearing of campaign signs everywhere. From front lawns, busy intersections, and enormous billboards throughout the country, the obnoxious advertisements go away. I personally do not like campaign signs for a few reasons:. First, Democracy instills the principle of...
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30. Howdy Hour, 6 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station. Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 710 N. Main St. in Bryan. Aggieland Trivia,...
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
Rockdale’s Campsey steps down
Rockdale athletic director/football coach Jacob Campsey has stepped down from his post. Campsey was 14-18 in three seasons, including 3-7 this season, failing to make the playoffs. Campsey came to Rockdale in 2014 as defensive coordinator under Jeff Miller. Campsey was elevated to head coach when Miller left for Cy-Fair after going 106-61 from 2006-19 at Rockdale, winning the 3A-DI state title in 2017.
Bryan High Shy-Annes dance their way to New York City
Senior members of the Bryan High School Shy-Annes Drill Team figuratively danced their way to New York City on Saturday to prepare for their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The group of 12 dancers and entourage of 15, including director Taylor Torres Martinez and multiple...
Texas A&M's Allison Fields, Elena Karakasi earn academic honors
Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi made the College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Fields has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in health education, while Karakasi also has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student studying nutrition.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Brazos Christian football team looking forward to state semifinal matchup with Lubbock Christian
Senior Ryan Burtin and his Brazos Christian football teammates are walking into uncharted territory this Friday. The Eagles have made it to the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals for the first time in Burtin’s four years and will face will face Lubbock Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs.
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Third-quarter dry spell dooms College Station girls basketball team against Frisco Liberty
After a close first half, the College Station girls basketball team ran into a dry spell and fell to Frisco Liberty 67-43 on Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. “I thought our team played a lot harder than we’ve been playing, and that’s what we’ve kind of been stressing is toughness, effort and energy,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “I thought they came out the beginning of the game, and we showed it. In the third quarter, we couldn’t score, and I think our energy level dropped whenever we couldn’t score. I was proud of them. I was proud of their fight, but when you can’t put the ball in the hoop, it makes it really difficult to keep the energy up.”
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at his LSU week press conference. (November 21, 2022)
