Does Aimee Garcia Really Sing in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'?
Grab your Snuggie, your Ugg slippers, and a piping hot mug of cocoa, because it's officially time to bask in the warmth of cheesy holiday movies. Among the sea of blissfully cringe-inducing Hallmark and Lifetime flicks is Netflix's PG-rated, music-fueled film Christmas with You. (We know, it boasts a lackluster title.)
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One
After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Irene Banerjee Inherited the Chippendales Franchise in 1994 — What Happened to Her?
Risk-taking Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee — aka the elitist founder of the exotic male dance company Chippendales — is infamous for hiring a hitman to kill his business partner, Nick De Noia. However, there was something strangely charming about him. With said charm and the ability to hide his evil tendencies, Steve was able to land himself a wife.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a...
Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Have Welcomed Twins! Meet All Their Kids
It comes as no surprise that Kody Brown's grandkid count is rising — he and his three wives and one ex-wife share 18 children between them, after all. And it looks like the Sister Wives stars have welcomed yet another member to their family, thanks to Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti Brown. She and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron welcomed twin boys in November 2022.
The Anti-Vax Propaganda Film 'Died Suddenly' Is Streaming in the Weirdest Place
It takes a lot of gusto to make an hour-long documentary dedicated to a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine and then stream it in one of the weirdest places possible. But such is the story behind Died Suddenly. Put simply, the new film is anti-vax propaganda that tries to link real-life tragedies to the COVID-19 vaccine via baseless claims and erroneous information. The film has been trending on Twitter, receiving both support and derision from the public.
Is the Netflix Film 'Slumberland' a Remake of the 'Little Nemo' Comic? Here's What We Know
If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly movie for Thanksgiving with a good message and a hearty dash of Jason Momoa in a surprisingly adorable role (he's more than just muscles, people!), look no further than Slumberland on Netflix. Article continues below advertisement. Oftentimes one of the first questions that...
Juliette Lewis Brings Life to Denise Coughlan in 'Welcome to Chippendales' — Is She a Real Person?
Before we get into it, we just want to profess our love for Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis. With an attraction to wacky characters, Juliette has killed it in electric films and TV shows like 1991's Cape Fear, 1993's Kalifornia, and Showtime's viral new mystery series Yellowjackets. Her performance in Hulu's scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales is just as captivating.
Is James Maslow Married? Big Time Rush Fans Are in a Rush to Find Out
A truth universally acknowledged is that Big Time Rush boy band member and actor James Maslow is good-looking. So, naturally, fans want to know if he’s married or dating anyone. Let’s dig into the star’s relationship history and find out who he’s coupled up with currently — or if he's on the market!
Andy Cohen on How He Really Feels About Ramona Singer Exiting ‘RHONY: Legacy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s the end of an era for one of The Real Housewives of New York OGs. After being with the show for 13 seasons, Ramona Singer announced her departure from the series amid its revamped format. In 2022, Bravo shared that RHONY would split between the seasoned cast members (RHONY: Legacy) and a batch of newcomers.
Tumblr Has Created a Fake Martin Scorsese Movie for New Internet Chaos
It's not very often that people on the internet come together universally. Now, it seems, users on Tumblr have taken up the role of Chief Mischief Makers with pride after a post on the platform went viral alleging legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese produced a 1973 film titled Goncharov. Article continues...
Charlie 1 Is Back on 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' so We Should Probably Do a Little Refresh
Things are about to take a meta turn in NCIS: Hawaiʻi when the team has to take center stage in a murder. Unfortunately for them, they need to call upon an old "friend" to help. This can't be easy for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant who takes the "in charge" part a little too seriously at times. Let's face it, asking for help is not one of Jane's strengths but desperate times call for truly desperate measures. Who is Charlie-1 in NCIS: Hawaiʻi?
Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega Has the Cutest Family in Existence
They say you shouldn't mix business with pleasure, but Carlos PenaVega and his wife Alexa PenaVega might want to have a word about that. The couple that works together apparently stays together, as these two have been collaborating almost from the moment they got married. Article continues below advertisement. Let's...
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Has Died at Age 47
Actress Nicki Aycox, best known for her roles in films such as Jeepers Creepers 2 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe, has sadly died at the age of 47. In the early 2000s, she became known for her role on the CW series Supernatural as a demon named Meg Masters, who later becomes an ally to the Winchester brothers.
'Yellowstone's' Young John Dutton Is Portrayed by This Hollywood A-Lister
Paramount’s Yellowstone has definitely proven itself to be a fan favorite. The hit TV show follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, who are the owners of one of the largest ranches in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Dutton family has to deal with folks unlawfully intruding on their property.
Does Gamora Make an Appearance in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'?
Clearly, the MCU has never been a franchise to shy away from killing off some of its most beloved characters. From Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), there's been plenty of loss in the fictional world of superheroes. However, we can argue that Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) murder in Avengers: Infinity War is the most heartbreaking death in the MCU.
