Grand Forks, ND

Kenny Chesney will bring 2023 tour to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Country singer Kenny Chesney is ready to hit the road again. Chesney will make 21-stops that begin in March. One of those stops include Grand Forks. He’ll be at Alerus Center on Tuesday, May 9th with Kelsea Ballerini. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is...
GRAND FORKS, ND

