Kenny Chesney will bring 2023 tour to Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Country singer Kenny Chesney is ready to hit the road again. Chesney will make 21-stops that begin in March. One of those stops include Grand Forks. He’ll be at Alerus Center on Tuesday, May 9th with Kelsea Ballerini. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is...
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
