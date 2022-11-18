A man was murdered in Westminster in 2003. Mr. Richard Atkins, Jr. (Photo from Maryland State Police) Westminster, Md (KM) The family of a homicide victim has raised the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Richard Atkins, Jr. 30, more than 19 years ago.

WESTMINSTER, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO