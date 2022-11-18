Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wfmd.com
Reward Increases For Information In A Carroll County Homicide
A man was murdered in Westminster in 2003. Mr. Richard Atkins, Jr. (Photo from Maryland State Police) Westminster, Md (KM) The family of a homicide victim has raised the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Richard Atkins, Jr. 30, more than 19 years ago.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
wfmd.com
Deputies Detain Four Suspects from Stolen Vehicle Chase
Two adults face multiple charges and 2 juveniles charged through DJS. Frederick, MD (DG/ LG) – Two adults and two juveniles have been taken into custody after leading Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 AM Frederick County Emergency Communications sent...
wfmd.com
Fire Destroys House On Bethel Rd. North Of Frederick
Fire marshals are investigating the cause. House fire at 9200 block of Bethel Rd. (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.) Frederick, Md (KM) Fire fighters were dispatched to a house fire north of Frederick late Tuesday afternoon. Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services says the call...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Man Charged With Abusing His Child
The infant was taken to Johns Hopkins Trauma Center for life-saving surgery. Thurmont, Md (KM) Thurmont Police have charged a man after his infant child suffered critical injuries. Anthony Scott Hughes Back, 31, is charged with 1st-degree child abuse, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and neglect of a minor. Authorities say...
wfmd.com
Two Convicted In Federal Court Of Heroin & Fentanyl Distribution
They were conspiring to distribute the drugs into Washington County. Baltimore, Md (KM) Two Maryland men were convicted of federal charges relating to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Washington County. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Enters Plea On Monday, And Is Sentenced
He was charged with sexually abused a minor child. Frederick, Md (KM) In Circuit Court on Monday, a Frederick man charged with sexually abusing a minor entered a plea. Adam Benjamin Watson, 38, entered an Alford plea to 2nd-degree assault. That means he doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
wfmd.com
New Frederick County Elected Officials To Be Sworn In Next Month
A ceremony will be held at the Weinberg Center. Frederick, Md (KM) A swearing-in ceremony for Frederick County’s newest elected officials will be taking place on Monday, December 5th. at the Weinberg Center, 20 West Patrick Street in Frederick. . The ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM. County Executive-elect...
wfmd.com
VOTE DELAYED ON THE FUTURE OF MIDDLETOWN SCHOOLS
FREDERICK, MD (LG) The plan to merge two schools in Middletown has been put on hold. This after the Frederick County School Board postponed a vote on Monday, giving the community more time to weigh in on its plans. School officials say a feasibility study recommends building a new high...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Holds Annual Lighting Festival
The city of Hagerstown will unveil its holiday lights with a free event for the public. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Hagerstown City Park’s annual lighting festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The countdown to turn on the lights will take place near Key Street Lake...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive-Elect Names Transition Team Co-Chairs
Toni Bowie & Rick Weldon will co-chair the team. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Executive-Elect Jessica Fitzwater has introduced her transition team co-chairs. They are Toni Bowie and Rick Weldon. “We have an historic opportunity to build an inclusive County where everyone has the chance to meet their full potential...
Comments / 0