wtva.com
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
wcbi.com
Macon 911 dispatcher makes move to become police officer
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon’s newest police officer has made the move from dispatcher to officer. Noxubee County resident Kayla Hill-Duck is the first female officer in Macon in years. Hill-Duck will attend the police academy next year. She spent time handling calls as a 911 dispatcher. For...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
wcbi.com
Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association. The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted. An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice. All tests from the Department of...
mageenews.com
Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
WLBT
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
Commercial Dispatch
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Commercial Dispatch
J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back
Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
wcbi.com
Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Tupelo
On November 17, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agents and Tupelo Police Officers detained suspects 39-year-old Adrian Jerome Davis (Belden) and 41-year-old Johnathon Leo Hunt (Tupelo) behind a vacant house on Goodlett Street. A citizen had called and complained about drug activity at this location. Davis had a 9mm handgun and...
wcbi.com
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
