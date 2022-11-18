ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jets in action against the Wild following overtime victory

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after the Jets knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime. Minnesota is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild rank...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy