St. George man arrested after fleeing police, striking police car multiple times
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was arrested after fleeing from police and striking a police car multiple times, injuring two officers. According to a social media post from St. George police, at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, St. George Police Department responded to a family fight at 1732 West, 540 North.
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
Sunday Drive: Friends, Tuachan and a Chevy Suburban in St. George
It has been a number of years since we have had the pleasure of driving a full-sized Chevrolet Suburban. In fact, our last outing in the full-sized SUV was way back in 2015. We recently had the opportunity to spend another week with the Suburban, and it could not have been more perfectly timed as Deanne had a trip to St. George planned that weekend.
Cedar City Man Charged With Allegedly Firing Handgun During Confrontation
A man in Cedar City is facing charges for allegedly firing a handgun in an argument with his neighbor. Police say the incident happened about 9:20 p.m. on Monday of this week at a residence near 300 West and 2100 North. Authorities say Jonathan Koltvet was at his home when a neighbor allegedly began aggressively yelling at him. He then allegedly fired a weapon past the neighbor's head, and went back inside without calling authorities. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.
OBITUARY: Joann Follett Mortensen
Joann Follett Mortensen, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on November 12, 2022, in St. George, Utah. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Pima, Arizona to Afton Follett & Opal Montierth Follett. Joann grew up in a loving home in Pima, Arizona. When she was a sophomore...
SUU Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosts panel to reflect on instances of discrimination in Cedar City
Southern Utah University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosted its More Than Just One Incident panel to discuss previous instances of discrimination both on campus and in the local community. The panel was held on Nov. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., exactly two weeks after a group of teens was...
Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week
Jaxon is being nominated for the academic strides he is currently making towards our school goals. Jaxon may have a piece of the old west in his heart, with his love of riding horses, the movie Tombstone, and his ideal wardrobe from Ariat. He is on top of his learning and consistently maintains a positive attitude. He works hard at everything he does, whether that’s a summer job on a farm, building projects in the shop, or hunting and fishing with his family. Not sure how he does it, but manages to find a bit of free time to snag a burger at Ponderosa. Jaxon is able to do all of this plus balance academics, student government, and athletics with ease. Congratulations Jaxon!
Camaro Smacks Into Tree At 120 MPH
This cop chase ended in a spectacular and terrifying way. When it comes to criminals running from the police, some people manage to get so far that it’s almost impressive. Others, of course, eventually escape their chasers while a very unlucky few end up in the hospital after an entanglement with the cops. This particular woman was the latter of those three options and soon found out exactly what it feels like to crash into a tree at 120 miles per hour and escape with her life.
OPINION | Top 3 local restaurants you need to eat at in St. George
There’s nothing like getting good quality food while also supporting a local business. After living in St. George for almost three years, I have been to an array of incredible, local restaurants in the city, but I definitely have my favorites. St. George is a hub for local restaurants....
