Meet the new stars of Oregon high school football: Offensive linemen

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Early this season, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oregon high school football:

Late in the season, we asked coaches to tell us about players who weren’t on our original lists but who stepped up and became major contributors this fall. This week, we will highlight those players.

Statistics are as of Week 8

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

OT/DE Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, So.

Aguilar made his mark last year as a rotation player on the defensive line, finishing with 26 tackles (six for loss). This season, he not only shined on defense with a team-high 55 tackles (10½ for loss) and 9½ sacks through seven games, but he also had more than 20 pancake blocks. “A great kid and hard worker,” Mustangs coach Tim Price said. “He wants to get better every week.”

OL/DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, So.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder started at times as a freshman and became a two-way starter this season, leading the team in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three) through Week 7 among his 21 tackles. “He is a powerful and quick lineman and is already dominating at the varsity level,” Vikings coach Cam McFarland said.

OT/DE Maddox Conway, Crescent Valley, So.

Conway took over at right tackle from Day 1 this season while also getting into the rotation at defensive end. “Playing offensive line as a sophomore is not an easy task,” Raiders coach Andrew McClave said of the 6-4, 220-pounder. “Maddox has shown some grit and toughness that this team needs. He possesses great feet and understanding of his position. Maddox has a bright future.”

OL/DL Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union, Jr.

Cuellar played primarily on the JV last season, but in his first substantial varsity experience this year, he became a terror to opposing backfields, leading the Pelicans with 64 tackles (32 for loss) and 12½ sacks through Week 7.

C/DT Matt Evans, Astoria, Jr.

Evans was a true fisherman over the summer, and his arduous work in the waters off Astoria readied the 6-2, 270-pounder for the season. He averaged six tackles per game and had five sacks in the Fishermen’s first seven games. “Matt is a dependable and disciplined player on both sides of the ball,” coach Howard Rub said. “He plays with explosion and has all-state talent.”

OL/DL Trenton Ferguson, West Salem, Jr.

Ferguson returned from a basketball injury at midseason, and the 6-7, 305-pounder began showing the potential that intrigues college coaches. “He has never played football before, but he will quickly become one of the best we’ve ever had,” Titans coach Shawn Stanley said.

C Cohen Giusto and RT Grayson Brown, Sandy, Jrs.

Both juniors stepped into starting roles for the Pioneers, with the 6-0, 240-pound Giusto and the 6-6, 270-pound Brown powering a strong rushing attack. “These two players have stepped into starting roles and done so in dominant fashion,” coach Josh Dill said. “Our offense relies heavily on our physical play, and these two guys are a huge reason why we are able to run the ball so effectively.”

OL/DE Will Haverland, Sheldon, Jr.

Haverland has worked his way into the defensive line rotation for the Irish, chipping in 17 tackles (seven for loss) through seven games. “He has really grown as a complement to our senior linemen,” coach Josh Line said. “Will is one of our most talented athletes and has been a really solid defensive lineman for us. We will look to him to continue to improve as our season continues and on into next year.”

OG/DT Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, So.

Hayes moved into starting spots on both lines this season, taking over at left guard and playing on the left side of the defensive line, where he had 19 tackles (3½ for loss) and a fumble recovery in the first seven games.

OL Zach High, Summit, Jr.

The Storm coaching staff has been high on this versatile 6-0, 230-pounder since the summer, when he caught their eye with his work in the weight room and the improvement he showed after attending several lineman camps. High joined four returning starters on the offensive line this season, starting at both right tackle and right guard and taking snaps at center.

OL/DL Hunter Hopkins, McMinnville, Sr.

Hopkins is another player who built off a solid junior season to make strides both on and off the field for the Grizzlies. The 6-4, 285-pounder committed to the weight room in the offseason and became the anchor of the offensive line. “He’s been lights out for us, and we always feel good running his way,” coach Ty Tomlin said. “He’s a big, strong kid who has really stepped up and become the clear vocal leader on the team. The guys trust and listen to his messages.”

OL/DL William Lee, The Dalles, Jr.

Before the Riverhawks canceled their season in Week 8, Lee was making a big impact for a young offensive line unit in his first season playing high school football. Coach Marc Schilling called him “a super hard-working lineman on both sides of the ball with great feet, exceptional speed for a player his size, and a relentless pursuit to the football.”

OL/DL Gino Longoni, Vale, So.

The Vikings graduated three all-state players from their offensive line last season, but Longoni, a 6-4, 225-pounder, took over at left tackle and helped the team average 218 rushing yards per game in a 5-2 start.

OL/DL Makani Manuwai, South Medford, Jr.

Manuwai is a legacy in the Panthers program who couldn’t play last season. This year, the 6-0, 250-pounder started from Week 1 on the defensive line (30 tackles, five for loss) while also moving into a starting role on the offensive line. “It took a year to work himself back into condition to play the game he loves,” coach Bill Singler said. “He is hardly ever out of the game. He is the rock on our offensive line.”

C Braeden Morris, Henley, Jr.

Morris entered the starting lineup last season, and the 5-9, 250-pounder has become the leader of the offensive line unit, making all the line calls while taking on some of the best nose guards in the Big Sky Conference.

RG Eric Murtagh, West Linn, Sr.

The one question mark about the Lions entering the season was an offensive line that graduated five starters. Murtagh — a 6-2, 215-pound rotation player last year on both lines — exemplifies the improvement of a unit that allowed just eight sacks on 148 pass attempts through seven games and opened holes for a rushing attack that averages 166 yards per game, joined by juniors RT Stephen del Guidice, C Ridge Huot and LG Hunter Harding and sophomore LT Jake Normoyle.

G/DE Ceville Pasi, Churchill, So.

Pasi is a 6-foot, 200-pound force on the end of the Lancers line, with his 37 tackles (five for loss, three sacks) ranking second on the team despite missing a game because of injury. “Ceville has been a difficult defensive end for teams to account for,” coach Kirk Miller said. “His speed and explosion off the line makes him a valuable asset to our defense.”

OL Christian Pearson, Valley Catholic, So.

Pearson played receiver and defensive back last season but rarely saw action for the Valiants. Coach Michael Snyder moved the 5-8, 190-pounder to the offensive line the week before the season opener this year, “and he became an instant starter for us,” Snyder said. “He has been our most consistent offensive lineman and really picked up the position. He plays a lot bigger than his size and doesn’t back down to any challenges.”

OT Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, So.

Sahlfeld played on the Crimson Tide’s freshman/sophomore team last fall, but the 6-2, 235-pounder earned a starting job at left tackle from Day 1 this year and missed only five snaps in their first seven games. “Brody has a tremendous upside and has been a very pleasant surprise, as this is really just his second year playing organized football,” coach Ian Reynoso said. “We’re very excited to see what the rest of the season holds for him and how he may be able to develop over the next two years.”

OL/DL Kameron Splonski, West Salem, Jr.

Splonski moved up from the JV team this year and quickly became the team’s best and most consistent offensive lineman. Titans coach Shawn Stanley added that Splonski started to contribute on the defensive side of the ball, too, and predicted “he is a college football player. With a solid offseason in the weight room, he will be dominant next year.”

OL/DL Boone Standley, Nelson, Jr.

Hawks coach Aaron Hazel called Standley, a 6-5, 245-pound left tackle, “our most consistent offensive lineman and toughest defensive lineman to block.” Through seven games, he had 17 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery, then added a couple of tackles for loss in their Week 8 win at Sandy that clinched second place in the Mt. Hood Conference. “Boone has really elevated our run defense by doing his job at a very high level,” Hazel said. “With our scheme, he isn’t going to get a ton of tackles, but he is making the reads for our linebackers much easier. With his frame and athleticism, he should break out on the recruiting scene.”

OT/DT Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, So.

Stascausky has been a rotation player on the defensive line, but it’s at offensive tackle — where he stepped into a starting spot at right tackle for graduated all-state lineman Garret Cappalonga — that he’s really made his mark.

OL/DL Steven Ward, Dallas, Jr.

Ward was the engine that made the Dragons defense run this season. He had four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a Week 4 victory over West Albany. His 11 tackles for loss and five sacks led the Mid-Willamette Conference through seven weeks, and he had 41 total tackles. “Steven has brought an energy to our defense that has been contagious,” coach Andy Jackson said. “He seems to make plays in big moments when our team needs it.”