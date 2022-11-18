ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
MASON, OH
Local stadium to host light show for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Holiday lights are beginning to twinkle all over the Tri-State. One of the newest displays will be in the Florence Y'alls Stadium. "Deck the Y'alls Lightfest" is open to the public Friday through New Year's Day. In addition to a brightly lit up stadium, there is...
FLORENCE, KY
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH

