Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president Dr. O'dell Owens has died
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
Ground broken on new and improved training campus for Cincinnati firefighters
SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - On Wednesday, city leaders broke ground on a new training campus for Cincinnati firefighters in South Cumminsville -- a project 22 years in the making. "The city has prioritized public safety, and this is one of those projects that's been well overdue, but nonetheless we're...
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
'Not a popularity contest': Harris announces process to replace Landsman on City Council
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Now that Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman is headed to Congress, his replacement needs to be chosen. On Tuesday, Landsman announced that council member Reggie Harris will lead the process. Harris has a link to apply for the position on his council webpage. It will be...
Cincinnati seeks to sell rail line for $1.6 billion to help pay for infrastructure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The board overseeing the rail line that the City of Cincinnati has owned for more than 140 years officially began plans Monday to sell the 330 miles of track for more than $1.6 billion. The city has historically leased the rail line that stretches through the...
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
200 pounds of pot, guns, vehicles and $350,000 seized in Butler County drug bust
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce arrested three people and seized drugs, guns, vehicles and a lot of cash. Burn executed a search warrant at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township after a four-month-long investigation.
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
Suspected drug dealer charged with manslaughter in Boone County man's overdose death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has been charged with allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl to a man who later overdosed and died. Jennifer Moore, 38, also allegedly brought her young child to that drug deal. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 29-year-old victim's...
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
Middletown's 'Admiral Squad' aims to inspire Black men to enter the education profession
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is working to address the shortage of Black men in education. This school year, Middletown City Schools launched The Admiral Squad, an affinity group for Black men in the district. Thirty-two proud men wear a bright purple hoodie in the halls of...
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
Pediatric specialists request state of emergency declaration for respiratory illnesses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - So many kids are now sick with viral illnesses, pediatric infectious disease specialists are requesting it be declared a state of emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association recently petitioned the federal government for this formal emergency declaration. It's all because, even with...
Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
Mason woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling meth
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Mason woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Amanda Baker admitted to being involved in the distribution of multiple kilograms of crystal meth in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Members of the Northern Kentucky...
Local stadium to host light show for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Holiday lights are beginning to twinkle all over the Tri-State. One of the newest displays will be in the Florence Y'alls Stadium. "Deck the Y'alls Lightfest" is open to the public Friday through New Year's Day. In addition to a brightly lit up stadium, there is...
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
