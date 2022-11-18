Read full article on original website
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Drunk man exposes himself, fights with officers: police
Police say the intoxicated man exposed himself, urinated on the street and fought with officers.
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Man arrested after allegedly using knife in Saugerties cafe fight
A Saugerties man was arrested on Sunday.
Police find missing Troy 13-year-old
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 40-year-old Poughkeepsie man is the latest victim of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police were called to the area of 364 Mansion Street around 9:42 p.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. Mobile Life Support...
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
After Albany County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street.
Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp
The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After UTV Crash in Delaware County
One person is dead after a UTV crash in the Town of Tompkins on Sunday. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, William Youhas of New Jersey was driving the vehicle on Carcass Brook Road when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, pinning Youhas under it. Youhas was pronounced...
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving
A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Man Injured Outside Anti-Gun Organization's Office In City Of Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A report of a possible gunshot victim in front of a Hudson Valley anti-gun organization's office turned out to be a person with a leg injury. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 29 N Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie...
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
