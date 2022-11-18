ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillson, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police find missing Troy 13-year-old

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 40-year-old Poughkeepsie man is the latest victim of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police were called to the area of 364 Mansion Street around 9:42 p.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. Mobile Life Support...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley

The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
ELLENVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After UTV Crash in Delaware County

One person is dead after a UTV crash in the Town of Tompkins on Sunday. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, William Youhas of New Jersey was driving the vehicle on Carcass Brook Road when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, pinning Youhas under it. Youhas was pronounced...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving

A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

