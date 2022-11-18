ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juozapaitis' 24 lead Maine over Cent. Conn. St. 66-58

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Led by Gedi Juozapaitis' 24 points, the Maine Black Bears defeated the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 66-58 on Wednesday. The Black Bears improved to 4-1 with the win and the Blue Devils fell to 0-6.
