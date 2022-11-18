ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Lawton updated trash collection hours

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building fire in Sedgwick draws mutual aid response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday afternoon. Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing smoke coming from the building in the 300 block of Lincoln. The large fire required a mutual aid response...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hays seeks to build new fire station

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SCHEELS, an employee-owned all-sports retailer, announced plans to hire 500 associates by July. The store, located in the Towne East Mall, is also looking for employee owners to join its teams. The is slated to open in July 2023. “At SCHEELS, we are all about people....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS

