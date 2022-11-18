Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first
KWCH.com
Southwestern College president, student discuss impact from academic program cuts
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing low enrollment, Southwestern College is eliminating eight majors and two minors, mainly in the area of fine arts. Monday, 12 News spoke with Southwestern’s president about what this means for students in these programs, as well as with students impacted by the cuts. Junior...
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
KWCH.com
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
KWCH.com
Building fire in Sedgwick draws mutual aid response
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday afternoon. Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing smoke coming from the building in the 300 block of Lincoln. The large fire required a mutual aid response...
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
KWCH.com
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor. National Nurses United...
KWCH.com
Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
KWCH.com
Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need
KWCH.com
Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita
KWCH.com
Hays seeks to build new fire station
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
KWCH.com
SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SCHEELS, an employee-owned all-sports retailer, announced plans to hire 500 associates by July. The store, located in the Towne East Mall, is also looking for employee owners to join its teams. The is slated to open in July 2023. “At SCHEELS, we are all about people....
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
