WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons

Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Everyday Heroes: Dustin inspired an adventureland built in Minersville

The creation of a half-million-dollar all-inclusive playground, the only one of its kind in Schuylkill County, was inspired by a boy with autism. Dustin’s Adventureland opened in September in Minersville after three years of work and some $510,000 in donations, grants, fundraising and in-kind contributions. The inspiration for the...
MINERSVILLE, PA
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
Muhlenberg police wrap up community food drive

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police in Muhlenberg Township are helping in the fight against hunger this holiday season. The department wrapped up its second annual community food drive. Police loaded up donated items and dropped them off at the Helping Harvest food bank Wednesday. Police had set out boxes...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA

