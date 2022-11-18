Read full article on original website
A look at Phillipsburg and Easton's traditions ahead of 115th Thanksgiving rivalry game
EASTON, Pa. — Easton and Phillipsburg are both buzzing with excitement. The traditions the communities look forward to all year long are underway, ahead of the annual Thanksgiving rivalry football game. Easton's bonfire at the high school was lit at 6 p.m. "This game is talked about all year,"...
Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons
Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
Phillipsburg Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Jeff Finegan Jim Brennan
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field. Phillipsburg is being considered for a new multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and a handful of private citizens.
Lehigh Valley, Flemington natives reunite to break record at U.S. World Cup speedskating race
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand. Two-thirds of a record-setting...
Annual pre-game bonfire at EAHS shut down early after fight sends girl to hospital
EASTON, Pa. - A Thanksgiving Eve tradition is snuffed out. Police say they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School early Wednesday night after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital. The bonfire takes place the night...
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
WATCH: 2022 Easton Area High School Annual Bonfire
The traditional bonfire, built by Easton Area High School students, will be lit on Wednesday night. MORE INFO.
New high ropes adventure course coming to Northampton County
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area. HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Everyday Heroes: Dustin inspired an adventureland built in Minersville
The creation of a half-million-dollar all-inclusive playground, the only one of its kind in Schuylkill County, was inspired by a boy with autism. Dustin’s Adventureland opened in September in Minersville after three years of work and some $510,000 in donations, grants, fundraising and in-kind contributions. The inspiration for the...
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
Muhlenberg police wrap up community food drive
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police in Muhlenberg Township are helping in the fight against hunger this holiday season. The department wrapped up its second annual community food drive. Police loaded up donated items and dropped them off at the Helping Harvest food bank Wednesday. Police had set out boxes...
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
