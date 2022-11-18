ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON — A 61-year-old Delavan man who was arrested Wednesday morning in Burlington was charged Friday with attempted homicide as well as sexual assault and other crimes. Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16...
BURLINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy