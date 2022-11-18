ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

CBS Austin

Prioritizing self-care can help avoid the "holiday blues" health experts say

AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are supposed to be a season of cheer and joy but they can also bring on feelings of anxiety and stress. Those already dealing with mental issues can see their condition worsen this time of year but health professionals CBS Austin spoke with want those individuals to know they don’t have to struggle with these feelings alone.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin LGBTQ+ community comes together to honor Club Q victims and survivors

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin LGBTQ+ community continues mourning the loss of five of their own after a tragic shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub over the weekend. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 17 people have gunshot wounds and others were hurt during the shooting. A vigil in their honor was held in the parking lot of The Little Gay Shop in East Austin on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Meta cutting over 200 Austin employees in January

Texas Workforce Commission documents show a social media company is making employee cuts in Austin. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) documents show Meta -- Facebook's parent company -- is laying off 222 people at four Austin locations. It's taking effect in the middle of January. The layoff notices...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Why every person needs their own emergency supply kit during severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s first cold snap has city officials warning residents to prepare now for the nasty weather that could be coming. This year nine emergency shelters are being set up across Austin to help people deal with having no water or power. But city leaders say they can’t ensure preparedness on their own.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

25 local youth leaders selected for Austin Youth Climate Equity Council

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-five local teenagers have been selected to be part of Austin's Youth Climate Equity Council. For the rest of the 2022-2023 academic school year, the students, ages 14-18, will work on solutions with local leaders to promote sustainable ways of living in Austin, including the city's Climate Equity Plan, adopted by the City Council in September 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood

Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!

Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Black Fret teams up with Hopdoddy Burger Bar to support musicians

The Black Fret Ball is back at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the organization has teamed up with a popular burger joint to help celebrate artists around the country. Black Fret, an Austin music non-profit, partnered with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on a campaign called "Tuned In." In this crowd-fueled campaign, artists get grants based on fan voting results. 9 bands, including some from Austin, are looking to get $50,000 in grants. As for the ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and there will be performances from many of this year's Black Fret Artists. The Black Fret Ball will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin native Glen Powell flying high in Hollywood

Glen Powell was a breakout star in the blockbuster movie “Top Gun: Maverick” as Hangman alongside Tom Cruise. Powell grew up in Austin and is really flying in high in Hollywood. Now, he has a new movie out called “Devotion.”. “You know I felt like this book...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Why the holidays are the best time to get involved in real-estate

The holidays are here and it is during this time that gifts go on sale. Well, another thing that will be going on sale is real estate. Joey Sullivan with Lifestyles Unlimited explains why now is a good time for people to invest. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Miguel St. Michael!

Featuring a colorful plethora of Latin, pop, and rock rhythms with a 90s twist, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest, Miguel St. Michael, explores queer love, dating, & spirituality in his debut solo album "Entre Luces." Today we get to see and hear the debut single from that album, “No Soy Lorenzo,” which narrates the thrill and frustration of dating apps, and one major mishap along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold at NW Austin H-E-B

Texas Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold recently at an H-E-B in Northwest Austin. The ticket was purchased at the store located at 10710 Research Boulevard, near Braker Lane. The winner, a Manor resident, has chosen to remain anonymous, lottery officials said. ALSO |...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Liberty Hill resident wins $1M Powerball prize

A Williamson County resident just got a big boost to their bank account. Texas Lottery says a person in Liberty Hill has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Cedar Park QuikTrip, located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. ALSO | H-E-B and local food...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

"Cenicienta" at ZACH Theatre

The ZACH Family Series includes the return of Cenicienta, the award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella, infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor. ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a...
AUSTIN, TX

