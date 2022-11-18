Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Prioritizing self-care can help avoid the "holiday blues" health experts say
AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are supposed to be a season of cheer and joy but they can also bring on feelings of anxiety and stress. Those already dealing with mental issues can see their condition worsen this time of year but health professionals CBS Austin spoke with want those individuals to know they don’t have to struggle with these feelings alone.
CBS Austin
Austin LGBTQ+ community comes together to honor Club Q victims and survivors
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin LGBTQ+ community continues mourning the loss of five of their own after a tragic shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub over the weekend. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 17 people have gunshot wounds and others were hurt during the shooting. A vigil in their honor was held in the parking lot of The Little Gay Shop in East Austin on Tuesday.
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man brings surgeon treats every holiday in appreciation for saving his life
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An unusual holiday tradition for one New Braunfels resident and his surgeon. Fred Martinez and his wife, Kathy Martinez, bring sandwiches and cookies to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons in Central Texas every year to thank the surgeon, Dr. William Kessler, whom they credit for saving his life.
CBS Austin
Meta cutting over 200 Austin employees in January
Texas Workforce Commission documents show a social media company is making employee cuts in Austin. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) documents show Meta -- Facebook's parent company -- is laying off 222 people at four Austin locations. It's taking effect in the middle of January. The layoff notices...
CBS Austin
Why every person needs their own emergency supply kit during severe weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s first cold snap has city officials warning residents to prepare now for the nasty weather that could be coming. This year nine emergency shelters are being set up across Austin to help people deal with having no water or power. But city leaders say they can’t ensure preparedness on their own.
CBS Austin
Austin Police detectives ask for help solving homicide near Barton Springs Pool
Austin police are asking for help solving a homicide that took place in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool on August 25th, 2022. The victim is 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell, and his death mark’s the city’s 52nd homicide of the year. Camnik’s family stood beside the lead...
CBS Austin
25 local youth leaders selected for Austin Youth Climate Equity Council
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-five local teenagers have been selected to be part of Austin's Youth Climate Equity Council. For the rest of the 2022-2023 academic school year, the students, ages 14-18, will work on solutions with local leaders to promote sustainable ways of living in Austin, including the city's Climate Equity Plan, adopted by the City Council in September 2021.
CBS Austin
Child pedestrian critically injured after collision with vehicle in west Travis County
EMS officials say a child pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in west Travis County. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was used to revive the child. They were...
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood
Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
CBS Austin
Austin's airport preparing for thousands of travelers for Thanksgiving holiday
If you're planning on traveling by plane this Thanksgiving -- you're one of 4.5 million others who are expected to fly. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is already seeing folks flood the airport -- and it's only going to get busier as we get closer to Thursday. Airport officials tell CBS Austin...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
CBS Austin
Police searching for woman who robbed South Austin Walmart, attacked employee
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say robbed a Walmart in South Austin and attacked an employee. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, at the store located at the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. The Austin Police Department said at around 5:20...
CBS Austin
Black Fret teams up with Hopdoddy Burger Bar to support musicians
The Black Fret Ball is back at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the organization has teamed up with a popular burger joint to help celebrate artists around the country. Black Fret, an Austin music non-profit, partnered with Hopdoddy Burger Bar on a campaign called "Tuned In." In this crowd-fueled campaign, artists get grants based on fan voting results. 9 bands, including some from Austin, are looking to get $50,000 in grants. As for the ball, 20 local artists will be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and there will be performances from many of this year's Black Fret Artists. The Black Fret Ball will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.
CBS Austin
Austin native Glen Powell flying high in Hollywood
Glen Powell was a breakout star in the blockbuster movie “Top Gun: Maverick” as Hangman alongside Tom Cruise. Powell grew up in Austin and is really flying in high in Hollywood. Now, he has a new movie out called “Devotion.”. “You know I felt like this book...
CBS Austin
Why the holidays are the best time to get involved in real-estate
The holidays are here and it is during this time that gifts go on sale. Well, another thing that will be going on sale is real estate. Joey Sullivan with Lifestyles Unlimited explains why now is a good time for people to invest. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Miguel St. Michael!
Featuring a colorful plethora of Latin, pop, and rock rhythms with a 90s twist, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest, Miguel St. Michael, explores queer love, dating, & spirituality in his debut solo album "Entre Luces." Today we get to see and hear the debut single from that album, “No Soy Lorenzo,” which narrates the thrill and frustration of dating apps, and one major mishap along the way.
CBS Austin
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold at NW Austin H-E-B
Texas Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold recently at an H-E-B in Northwest Austin. The ticket was purchased at the store located at 10710 Research Boulevard, near Braker Lane. The winner, a Manor resident, has chosen to remain anonymous, lottery officials said. ALSO |...
CBS Austin
Liberty Hill resident wins $1M Powerball prize
A Williamson County resident just got a big boost to their bank account. Texas Lottery says a person in Liberty Hill has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Cedar Park QuikTrip, located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. ALSO | H-E-B and local food...
CBS Austin
"Cenicienta" at ZACH Theatre
The ZACH Family Series includes the return of Cenicienta, the award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella, infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor. ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a...
Comments / 0