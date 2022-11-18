ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg Connection

abc27.com

Franklin County school district selects new superintendent

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Eugene Robert Diem

Eugene, Gene, Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies

Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg

Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Thanksgiving Gratitude

Dear Gettysburg Connection Readers. Our reporters John Messeder and Leon Reed have taken a moment during this Thanksgiving week to write about the many ways they are thankful. I have joined in with a few thoughts of my own. Would you take a moment to do the same? Please send your message of gratitude to mail@gettysburgconnection.org or add it as a comment below. Thanks and happy holidays.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on Lincoln Square for many years. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Local nonprofits collaborate to reduce violence

Four community organizations in south-central Pennsylvania are teaming up with the national non-profit Urban Rural Action to launch ​Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month program to build new relationships across divides, implement projects that reduce risks of targeted violence, and raise community members’ awareness of targeted violence. The participating organizations are CONTACT Helpline, Just for Today Recovery & Veteran’s Support Services, Mediation Services of Adams County, and Suicide Prevention of York.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Dedication Day ceremony celebrates 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address

A collection of Gettysburg royalty – Park Superintendent Steve Sims, Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts, Lincoln Fellowship President The Reverend Steve Herr, and Gettysburg Forum chair Harold Holzer – together with superstar historians John Meacham and Dr. Allen Guelzo, gathered in the National Cemetery today to celebrate the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Farm and Dairy

First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellspan.org

WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center recognized as one of America’s best by Newsweek

WellSpan Health has recently been recognized by Newsweek as having one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in the country, in Franklin County. Newsweek recently released its 2023 list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and ranked WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg as #9 on the list of best ambulatory surgery centers in Pennsylvania. It was the highest-ranking ambulatory surgery center on the list in the South Central Pennsylvania region.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

