Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents concert of Thanksgiving, Christmas. (VERO BEACH, FL) November 11, 2022 – If turkey leftovers are in the fridge, and the holly is being hauled out, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra has the perfect concert for you! We Gather Together combines the music of both Thanksgiving and Christmas for a festive kickoff of the holiday season. On Sunday afternoon, November 27th, the orchestra will be joined by Grammy Award-winning pianist, Jeffrey Biegel for a 3:00 PM concert at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach, 32960. The New York City resident will be featured during the World Premiere of Christopher Marshall’s Thanksgiving Variations, based on the popular hymn, “We Gather Together.” Images of falling snow and a Christmas play with Snoopy and the gang come to mind during the enchanting Peanuts Concerto, based on the music of Charlie Brown composer, Vince Guaraldi. Beloved from the Peanuts specials, the new arrangement of the upbeat Guaraldi classic is a three-movement work for piano and orchestra. We Gather Together will also feature works by the quintessential American composer, Aaron Copland, including “Simple Gifts” from his famous ballet score, Appalachian Spring. The 1848 Shaker tune “Simple Gifts” was made famous by Copland and has come to symbolize simplicity, joy and freedom. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. For more information about We Gather Together, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO