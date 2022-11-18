Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
veronews.com
Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care
Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
veronews.com
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre for Kids presents the family classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. (Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre for Kids presents a live performance of the classic television musical, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with performances December 2 & 3, 2022 on the Stark Stage. Based on the animated television special...
veronews.com
Lagoon Lantern Walk and Campfire is December 9th at the ELC
Lagoon Lantern Walk and Campfire is December 9th at the ELC. Join the Environmental Learning Center on Friday, December 9th for a Lagoon Lantern Walk. Make plans now for this family-friendly holiday evening of entertainment, crafts, and outdoor activities. This ELC event is perfect for families, kids of all ages, a friend outing, or a date night. Lantern making and toasting marshmallows for s’mores begins at 6:00 PM. The ELC will have guided nature walks around the boardwalks and trails and guests can light their way with the lanterns. For extra Illumination, bring a flashlight or headlamp. Reservations for lantern making and s’mores are required, and tickets are available now on Eventbrite.
veronews.com
Historical Markers Installed
Vero Beach, FL…. The Indian River County Historical Society historic marker program, in cooperation with Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department, has installed three new historic markers. The markers recognize significant historic sites in the county. On State Route 510, Two Dollar Bluff, prominently featured on the U.S....
veronews.com
Special Holiday Exhibition of 26 Contemporary Artists!
Special Holiday Exhibition of 26 Contemporary Artists!. FOCA, Friends of Contemporary Art, Vero Beach, announce the opening of their 2022 Exhibition of 26 artists, December 2 thru January 3, 2023 at The Center for Spiritual Care, Street, 1550 24th Street, Vero Beach. Meet the artists at the opening from 5-7...
11 Upcoming Local Events to Enjoy
Gather loved ones for concerts, charity events, museum tours, festive holiday fun, and more around Vero Beach
veronews.com
PR-LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary with Grammy Award- Winning Singer Judy Collins… Accompanied by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra
LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary with Grammy Award- Winning Singer Judy Collins… Accompanied by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. According to Rusty Young of Music Works, Inc., the Concert Promoter and one of the Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach, “We are kicking off our anniversary year with the same performer we began our series with 10 years ago. Yes…it is symbolic, but more importantly, we expect the concert to be one of the highlights of our tenth season.” The iconic singer Judy Collins will kick off the 10th Anniversary year slate of concerts on Thursday evening, January 19 at 7 p.m. at The Emerson Center.
veronews.com
United Way Citrus Sale Coming Soon
Ship local citrus to friends and family while supporting local services. Vero Beach, November 22, 2022 – It’s that time of year again; local citrus growers and packers donate famous Indian River citrus to benefit the community-wide work of United Way of Indian River County. The annual holiday...
veronews.com
‘We Gather Together’ Kicks off Holidays in Vero Beach Nov. 27
Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents concert of Thanksgiving, Christmas. (VERO BEACH, FL) November 11, 2022 – If turkey leftovers are in the fridge, and the holly is being hauled out, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra has the perfect concert for you! We Gather Together combines the music of both Thanksgiving and Christmas for a festive kickoff of the holiday season. On Sunday afternoon, November 27th, the orchestra will be joined by Grammy Award-winning pianist, Jeffrey Biegel for a 3:00 PM concert at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach, 32960. The New York City resident will be featured during the World Premiere of Christopher Marshall’s Thanksgiving Variations, based on the popular hymn, “We Gather Together.” Images of falling snow and a Christmas play with Snoopy and the gang come to mind during the enchanting Peanuts Concerto, based on the music of Charlie Brown composer, Vince Guaraldi. Beloved from the Peanuts specials, the new arrangement of the upbeat Guaraldi classic is a three-movement work for piano and orchestra. We Gather Together will also feature works by the quintessential American composer, Aaron Copland, including “Simple Gifts” from his famous ballet score, Appalachian Spring. The 1848 Shaker tune “Simple Gifts” was made famous by Copland and has come to symbolize simplicity, joy and freedom. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. For more information about We Gather Together, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
veronews.com
In Memory: Nov. 22
Mac, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 1st at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. Mac was an outstanding entrepreneur achieving success in many of his business endeavors. One of his highest achievements was being appointed Secretary of Finance for the State of Kentucky. He was a founding member of the Jaycees; as well as, an active member in the Kiwanis Club in Sturgis, Kentucky. Mac served in the Air Force with duty in Turkey and California. He was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High in Owensboro, Kentucky and attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington. One of Mac’s greatest joys was taking his family on trips to the many places he visited.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
veronews.com
Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates 120 Years of Inspiring Good
Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates 120 Years of Inspiring Good. Vero Beach, Fla. (November 15, 2022) — Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) is celebrating 120 years of devoted service to children and families. Founded November 17, 1902, CHS was established as a child welfare society focused on placing children in safe, loving healthy homes.
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
cw34.com
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
luxury-houses.net
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million
1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
mynews13.com
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
Comments / 0