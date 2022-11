The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) travel to Oxford to take on the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3) Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

