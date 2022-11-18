Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
auburntigers.com
Auburn Women take the crown, Men finish strong for Swim and Dive at UGA Invite
ATHENS, Ga. – Saturdays are for strong performances, or at least it is for Auburn Swim and Dive. The Tiger Women closed out a victory at the UGA Invitational, while the men hit another NCAA A cut en route to a second-place finish overall. SCORES. Women. Auburn, 1005.5. Florida,...
auburntigers.com
Auburn football notebook: A throwback touchdown to Cadillac
AUBURN, Ala. – On Monday, Auburn co-offensive coordinator Will Friend showed the offense the halfback pass play they wanted to run Saturday against Western Kentucky. "It's going to work," Friend told them. We've got proof because your coach did it." Then Friend put on the tape from the 2004...
auburntigers.com
School records fall for Auburn Swim and Dive on day 2 of UGA Invitational
ATHENS, Ga. – Two school records fell on Day two of the UGA Invitational as Auburn Swim and Dive continued to impress in Athens. Reid Mikuta and Anastasia Makarova authored the fireworks with a pair of lightning-quick 100 breast swims. The Tiger Women remain atop the leaderboard with one day to go, while the Men sit firmly in second.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women wrap up home stand with Alabama State
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team will wrap up a season-opening four-game home stand Sunday afternoon as Alabama State makes the short trip up I-85. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. The Tigers (2-1) look to bounce back after falling at home to...
auburntigers.com
A day to remember: Auburn seniors celebrate win in final home game
AUBURN, Ala. – On Saturday night, the locker room celebration would have to wait. Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe, John Samuel Shenker, Colby Wooden, Brandon Council and some of the other seniors sat on the midfield logo at Jordan-Hare Stadium taking it all in one last time. The final whistle had blown. They had already shaken hands with the other team. They swayed together one last time for Swag Surf, celebrating a 41-17 victory. They posed for a senior picture. It was now time to leave, and they couldn't do it.
auburntigers.com
Auburn dominates second half, beats WKU 41-17 on Senior Day
AUBURN, Ala. – Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second straight week and Auburn shut out Western Kentucky in the second half to lead the Tigers to a 41-17 Senior Day victory Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. "Those kids are special," Auburn interim head...
auburntigers.com
Strong second half leads No. 13 Auburn past Texas Southern 72-56
AUBURN, Ala. – K.D. Johnson, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore combined to score 44 points Friday to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 72-56 victory over Texas Southern at Neville Arena, the Tigers' 42nd consecutive non-conference home win. "We beat a good team tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said....
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Tigers down No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, in fall finale
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team put an exclamation point on the fall season, downing defending national champion and No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. "This was a perfect way to end the fall," head coach Greg Williams said. "The...
auburntigers.com
‘A family like that’: Williams overwhelmed by support from Auburn teammates
AUBURN, Ala. – Two hours before kickoff, there were fans everywhere along Donahue Drive for Tiger Walk. The students started filling into Jordan-Hare Stadium even earlier and roared when Carnell Williams walked on to the field for the first time. The moment Williams walked his team out of the tunnel before kickoff, it was deafening. It stayed that way until long after the final whistle.
