You have to love the mutual show of respect here. In Saturday night's FPHL game between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Sea Wolves, things got very heated near the end of the third, with several players getting involved in pushing and shoving. While it looked like the officials had most of it under control, both goaltenders skated towards each other and decided to drop the gloves. Before Boris Babik and Blake Weyrick started throwing punches, they decided to first bump fists in a mutual show of respect, and then started wailing on each other. Great moment and great goalie dual!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO