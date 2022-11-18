Read full article on original website
STARS' HEAD COACH ISSUES UPDATE ON SCOTT WEDGEWOOD
After being stretchered off the ice, it appears that Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood is alright and in high spirits. The good news is that he was never even brought to the hospital, indicating his condition was never all that serious to begin with. Highly encouraging. Peter DeBoer issued the...
Marián Hossa will have his number retired at the United Center — but his business with the Chicago Blackhawks might not be done
A packed schedule is set and special guests have been invited. The only thing Chicago Blackhawks great Marián Hossa doesn’t know is how he’ll react Sunday when his No. 81 is retired and lifted to the United Center rafters. “I’m not sure but right now I feel great,” Hossa said. “I’m sure everything’s going to come down to that moment, but I’ll surprise myself.” It starts with doors opening at ...
GOALTENDERS FIST BUMP, AND THEN DUKE IT OUT IN FPHL ACTION (VIDEO)
You have to love the mutual show of respect here. In Saturday night's FPHL game between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Sea Wolves, things got very heated near the end of the third, with several players getting involved in pushing and shoving. While it looked like the officials had most of it under control, both goaltenders skated towards each other and decided to drop the gloves. Before Boris Babik and Blake Weyrick started throwing punches, they decided to first bump fists in a mutual show of respect, and then started wailing on each other. Great moment and great goalie dual!
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf
ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
The Brewers just lost their longest-tenured player and fan favorite on waivers to Colorado
No more will the theme from "Jurassic Park" play at American Family Field as Brent Suter runs in from the bullpen. Suter, the longest-tenured member of the Milwaukee Brewers, energetic fan favorite and clubhouse staple, was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies on Friday afternoon. The news came roughly five hours...
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend
The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
