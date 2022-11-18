CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby's 22 points off of the bench helped Queens to a 107-72 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday night. Ashby added five assists for the Royals (5-1). AJ McKee scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Gavin Rains recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO