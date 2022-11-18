Read full article on original website
DEFENDER TOSSES PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET IN EMBARRASSING OWN-GOAL
You can put this one on the list of 'things not to do' if you're trying to win hockey games. It is interesting how you're able to throw the puck into your own net but not the other team's. How long do you think his coach benched him? Better yet,...
FAN ESCORTED OFF ICE AFTER JUMPING GLASS DURING KHL GAME (VIDEO)
This guy is probably lucky he wasn't tackled by players and/or officials on this foolish move. A KHL game was interrupted Sunday by a fan who decided to jump on the ice right in the middle of play. After he scaled the glass and started a light jog near one of the bluelines, officials were left with no choice but to blow the whistle. The fan wasn't met with a whole lot of resistance. He followed the referees when they told him to leave, but did drop to his knees and raise his arms above his head to cheers before getting off the ice. While he seemed to get off lightly, I'll take a wild guess and say he won't be allowed in a KHL arena for a while, if not for the rest of his life. I wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he had been arrested. This video appears to be shot by a fan. Other than some cheers, there didn't even seem to be a whole lot of reaction from the crowd. Just another day in Russia, I guess.
MATTHEW TKACHUK ANTICIPATING SPECIAL GAME AGAINST CALGARY ON SATURDAY
For the first time since being traded this offseason, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will face his former team in the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Shortly after letting it be known he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the Flames, general manager Brad Treliving shipped him off to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt. Given how things ended, it will be interesting to see how this game plays out, one in which Tkachuk admits is much different than any other regular season game.
MILES WOOD THRILLED WITH DEVILS START TO THE SEASON
New Jersey Devils' forward Miles Wood came into the 2022-23 season frustrated. The 27-year-old has been a full time member of the Devils' roster for the past six seasons, and has just five career playoff games to show for it. That frustration was evident early on this year, as he vented his frustrations after he and his teammates dropped their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign.
MIKE MATHESON TO MAKE CANADIENS DEBUT ON SATURDAY, ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN MADE HEALTHY SCRATCH
Following Saturday's morning skate, it was revealed that Habs defenceman Michael Matheson will make his Canadiens debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Matheson, 28, was traded to the Canadiens from Pittsburgh this summer in exchange for Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry. The Pointe-Claire (Quebec) native suffered an abdominal...
GOALTENDERS FIST BUMP, AND THEN DUKE IT OUT IN FPHL ACTION (VIDEO)
You have to love the mutual show of respect here. In Saturday night's FPHL game between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Sea Wolves, things got very heated near the end of the third, with several players getting involved in pushing and shoving. While it looked like the officials had most of it under control, both goaltenders skated towards each other and decided to drop the gloves. Before Boris Babik and Blake Weyrick started throwing punches, they decided to first bump fists in a mutual show of respect, and then started wailing on each other. Great moment and great goalie dual!
STARS' HEAD COACH ISSUES UPDATE ON SCOTT WEDGEWOOD
After being stretchered off the ice, it appears that Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood is alright and in high spirits. The good news is that he was never even brought to the hospital, indicating his condition was never all that serious to begin with. Highly encouraging. Peter DeBoer issued the...
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
SIDNEY CROSBY REPORTEDLY OPEN TO FINISHING HIS CAREER W/ THIS CANADIAN TEAM
After spending his entire 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby is reportedly open to ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, should things with the Penguins fall apart by the end of his current contract. Sid currently has this season plus two more on his contract, which expires...
PATRICE BERGERON'S FORMER AGENT SAYS HE DELIBERATELY TOOK LESS MONEY ON PREVIOUS CONTRACT
Patrice Bergeron is the NHL's most valuable captain - except maybe McDavid, but that doesn't sound as enticing - and there is good reason for it. He embodies everything you want in a leader, plus he is an absolutely sensational hockey player. He won his fifth Selke Trophy for the...
CAM TALBOT MAKES UNBELIEVABLE GLOVE SAVE AFTER COMING IN COLD
In Saturday afternoon's matinee between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators, Cam Talbot made an unbelievable glove save to keep things close. At least, up to that point. The Devils routed the Sens 5-1, but the game wasn't as lopsided as the score might suggest. Make no mistake,...
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
CANADIENS LOAN FORWARD PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward prospect Emil Heineman has been loaned to Leksand IF of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens on February 14th, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first round pick in 2022...
MINNESOTA FORWARD TYSON JOST CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS
Tyson Jost, placed on waivers on Friday, has been claimed off the wire by the Buffalo Sabres, per Darren Dreger. Jost, 24, was traded to Minnesota from Colorado before last season's playoffs. In 354 NHL games, the former 10th-overall pick has managed 112 points for the Avs and the Wild.
SCOTT LAUGHTON LEAVES GAME AFTER HUGE HIT FROM KAIDEN GUHLE
Man, the kids on the Montréal Canadiens are both skilled and tough. One on hand, we've got Arber Xhekaj fighting anyone and everyone, and now Kaiden Guhle is out here dummying grown men. For starters, we hope Scott Laughton is alright. This was a big hit. This was a...
BLACKHAWKS RETIRE MARIAN HOSSA'S NUMBER 81
Prior to Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Chicago Blackhawks retired the jersey number of three-time Stanley Cup champion, Marian Hossa. Hossa, 43, spent eight seasons in Chicago where he appeared in 534 regular season games. During his time with the Blackhawks, Hossa tallied 415 points (186 goals, 229 assists), helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has had the better of his matchups against Kansas City’s Travis Kelce over the years. The one time he didn’t, though, ended up being the most painful. James allowed his first touchdown to Kelce at the worst possible time Sunday night. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. “It was a man-to-pick route. They ran a good play. Executed it,” James said. “He ran a drag route and was running away from my leverage. When I did try to catch up the dude got in my way. I got to make that play. That is what they pay me to do. “That one hurts. That is a tough one especially against that team.”
Unbeaten Kansas State to face Rhode Island in tourney opener
Kansas State will look to remain undefeated when it faces Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands
MATTHEW TKACHUK HAS NOW SCORED AGAINST 31 OF 32 NHL CLUBS
With his tip-in goal against the his former team, Matthew Tkachuk now has at least one goal against 31 of the NHL's 32 clubs. The only club he has yet to score against? The Pittsburgh Penguins. In 10 games against the Penguins, Tkachuk has five assists and a -5 rating,...
