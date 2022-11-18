Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Pottsboro ready for battle with Grandview
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -The Pottsboro Cardinals are getting set to take on the Grandview Zebras in the third round of the postseason. A little history between these two teams. Pottsboro fell to Grandview in the state title game in 2019. The Cardinals are coming off a 62-49 victory over Whitney...
Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
Boil advisory in effect for Hugo residents
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Residents in Hugo are under a citywide boil advisory after a watermain break Tuesday. Choctaw County Commissioner Darrell Kerr said a watermain break occurred on Tuesday and was repaired Wednesday morning. The water is back on, but it may take time for the pressure to build...
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
Southeastern elite youth football teams serve Thanksgiving dinner to Durant residents
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant residents are getting in the holiday spirit this season by giving back to the community. This is the third annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant and all hands were on deck while volunteers of all ages serve hundreds of citizens.
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off Monday in Sherman 26 years after Skaggs began collecting food donations. “It is now the largest canned food drive in Texas,” said Bob’s daughter, Wendy Velllotti, who has worked the keep the tradition her father started alive.
Veterans Thanksgiving lunch at Walker House
Denison, Texas (KXII) - A gathering place for local Veterans hosted their Thanksgiving lunch. Volunteers and Veterans gathered around the table at the Walker House in Denison to enjoy a nice turkey meal with their families. The Military Veteran Peer Network program has helped many veterans in Grayson County with group activities and community resources.
City of Gunter experiences water outage
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday after a watermain break. According to Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, a contractor hit a watermain, and it may affect all customers in Gunter. Residents may have very low pressure or no water,...
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new leadership role at the North Texas Regional Airport. Magers will serve as the next director for NTRA and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. Like...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
26th Bob Skaggs Memorial Food drive wraps up as one of the most successful years yet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the final hours of the 26th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive, the rain and chilly temperatures didn’t stop the crowds from coming. “We wanted to make sure that we could bring some canned goods to drop off today and give back,” said Scott Halley, who came with Brother Forever MC to donate canned goods. “That’s what it’s all about. We are hundred percent giving back to our community.”
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
Grayson County commissioners strike down abatement for proposed Southmayd solar farm
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The third time was not the charm for a solar farm hoping to receive a tax abatement from local Grayson county taxing entities. Commissioners joined S&S Consolidated ISD and the city of Southmayd in denying abatements to the company Galactic Solar. “We, the people, have spoken,”...
5-year-old girl who inspired many, leaves a big legacy behind
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five-year-old Charlotte Marie Brooks is a name that won’t soon be forgotten. “Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard,” said mom, Stephanie Brooks. Everyday of Charlotte Brook’s life was a miracle. “She actually was born completely blue and...
Ardmore’s Grace Center moves to new building
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteers and workers at the Grace Center - Ardmore’s homeless resource center - moved office furniture, lockers and beds to a new building Tuesday morning. Last January the Grace Day Center closed down for two months, citing a need to reevaluate the program. At the...
