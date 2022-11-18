Read full article on original website
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
markerzone.com
STARS' HEAD COACH ISSUES UPDATE ON SCOTT WEDGEWOOD
After being stretchered off the ice, it appears that Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood is alright and in high spirits. The good news is that he was never even brought to the hospital, indicating his condition was never all that serious to begin with. Highly encouraging. Peter DeBoer issued the...
markerzone.com
FAN ESCORTED OFF ICE AFTER JUMPING GLASS DURING KHL GAME (VIDEO)
This guy is probably lucky he wasn't tackled by players and/or officials on this foolish move. A KHL game was interrupted Sunday by a fan who decided to jump on the ice right in the middle of play. After he scaled the glass and started a light jog near one of the bluelines, officials were left with no choice but to blow the whistle. The fan wasn't met with a whole lot of resistance. He followed the referees when they told him to leave, but did drop to his knees and raise his arms above his head to cheers before getting off the ice. While he seemed to get off lightly, I'll take a wild guess and say he won't be allowed in a KHL arena for a while, if not for the rest of his life. I wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he had been arrested. This video appears to be shot by a fan. Other than some cheers, there didn't even seem to be a whole lot of reaction from the crowd. Just another day in Russia, I guess.
markerzone.com
HOT MIC PICKS UP LINESMAN AFTER GETTING BELTED WITH PUCK
Hot-Mic moments are often the source of hilarity in professional sports. In this case, a linesman was tagged with a routine dump-in, and his reaction was caught on air. This was one very reminiscent of YouTube legend: The Tourettes Guy. I won't post his videos here because they aren't for everyone, but...if you know, you know.
FOX Sports
Colorado takes road win streak into game against Dallas
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Stars. Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY REPORTEDLY OPEN TO FINISHING HIS CAREER W/ THIS CANADIAN TEAM
After spending his entire 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby is reportedly open to ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, should things with the Penguins fall apart by the end of his current contract. Sid currently has this season plus two more on his contract, which expires...
Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend
The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
Videos Of The Snow In Buffalo Are Going Viral Today
This Friday's snow storm in New York has lived up to the hype. For the past few days, it was reported that parts of New York would receive anywhere from three-to-six feet of snow. Well, those forecasts were pretty accurate. A video of meteorologist Jim Cantore showing the current weather...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON'S FORMER AGENT SAYS HE DELIBERATELY TOOK LESS MONEY ON PREVIOUS CONTRACT
Patrice Bergeron is the NHL's most valuable captain - except maybe McDavid, but that doesn't sound as enticing - and there is good reason for it. He embodies everything you want in a leader, plus he is an absolutely sensational hockey player. He won his fifth Selke Trophy for the...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS LOAN FORWARD PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward prospect Emil Heineman has been loaned to Leksand IF of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens on February 14th, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first round pick in 2022...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA FORWARD TYSON JOST CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS
Tyson Jost, placed on waivers on Friday, has been claimed off the wire by the Buffalo Sabres, per Darren Dreger. Jost, 24, was traded to Minnesota from Colorado before last season's playoffs. In 354 NHL games, the former 10th-overall pick has managed 112 points for the Avs and the Wild.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK ANTICIPATING SPECIAL GAME AGAINST CALGARY ON SATURDAY
For the first time since being traded this offseason, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will face his former team in the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Shortly after letting it be known he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the Flames, general manager Brad Treliving shipped him off to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt. Given how things ended, it will be interesting to see how this game plays out, one in which Tkachuk admits is much different than any other regular season game.
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
markerzone.com
ARBER XHEKAJ TAKES ON NICOLAS DESLAURIERS FOR SECOND FIGHT IN AS MANY GAMES
After dropping the mitts during Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Mathieu Olivier, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Arber Xhekaj was at it again. After laying a big hit on Flyers forward Patrick Brown, Nicolas Deslauriers comes in to defend his teammate and takes on Arber Xhekaj in a heavyweight tilt.
