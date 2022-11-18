ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Toronto 2, New Jersey 1

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner), 11:41. 2, Toronto, Holmberg 1 (Kerfoot), 14:03. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 6 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 14:52. Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-4-6_20. New Jersey 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 3-1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 9-2-0 (20-18).
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rutta 3 (Heinen, Carter), 2:09. Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 3 (Tanev, Gilbert), 8:37. Shootout_Pittsburgh 3 (Rakell G, Crosby G, Guentzel NG, Malkin G), Calgary 2 (Huberdeau G, Andersson G, Backlund NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-17-8-1_34. Pittsburgh 10-14-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Florida 5, Boston 2

First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 6 (Tkachuk, Barkov), 1:49 (pp). 2, Boston, McAvoy 2 (DeBrusk), 17:14 (pp). Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 2 (Cousins, Reinhart), 4:41. 4, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Montour), 15:31 (pp). 5, Florida, Tkachuk 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:46 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Krejci), 6:20 (pp). 7,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Miami 113, Washington 105

Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106

Percentages: FG .461, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-7, Metu 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-2, K.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Fox 4, Sabonis 3, Davis 2, Huerter 2, K.Murray 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
Brooklyn 112, Toronto 98

Percentages: FG .549, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Irving 5-8, O'Neale 5-8, Morris 3-4, Durant 2-5, Sharpe 1-1, Harris 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mills 0-2, Sumner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 11 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Simmons 2, Sharpe, Sumner). Turnovers: 19 (Claxton 4,...
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
CINCINNATI, OH
UMASS LOWELL 73, BROWN 62

Percentages: FG .551, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Withers 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly, Withers). Turnovers: 19 (Al.Blunt 4, Hikim 4, Coulibaly 2, Mincey 2, Watkins 2, Withers 2, Brooks, Covington, Morris). Steals:...
LOWELL, MA
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN

