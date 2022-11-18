ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving

Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years

The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
WYOMING STATE
subletteexaminer.com

‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. "I could smell it from inside my pickup,"...
WYOMING STATE
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: "The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.".
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!

If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
CHEYENNE, WY

