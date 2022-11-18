Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON'S FORMER AGENT SAYS HE DELIBERATELY TOOK LESS MONEY ON PREVIOUS CONTRACT
Patrice Bergeron is the NHL's most valuable captain - except maybe McDavid, but that doesn't sound as enticing - and there is good reason for it. He embodies everything you want in a leader, plus he is an absolutely sensational hockey player. He won his fifth Selke Trophy for the...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS LOAN FORWARD PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward prospect Emil Heineman has been loaned to Leksand IF of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens on February 14th, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first round pick in 2022...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Already Have Winning Culture Under St. Louis
The Montreal Canadiens are ready to compete under head coach Martin St. Louis. They’re just not ready to win under both him and general manager Kent Hughes. That’s an important distinction to make. It should go without saying, but, until they are, they shouldn’t be ready to contend for so much as a playoff spot.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
markerzone.com
GOALTENDERS FIST BUMP, AND THEN DUKE IT OUT IN FPHL ACTION (VIDEO)
You have to love the mutual show of respect here. In Saturday night's FPHL game between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Sea Wolves, things got very heated near the end of the third, with several players getting involved in pushing and shoving. While it looked like the officials had most of it under control, both goaltenders skated towards each other and decided to drop the gloves. Before Boris Babik and Blake Weyrick started throwing punches, they decided to first bump fists in a mutual show of respect, and then started wailing on each other. Great moment and great goalie dual!
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY REPORTEDLY OPEN TO FINISHING HIS CAREER W/ THIS CANADIAN TEAM
After spending his entire 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby is reportedly open to ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, should things with the Penguins fall apart by the end of his current contract. Sid currently has this season plus two more on his contract, which expires...
CBS Sports
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
markerzone.com
CAM TALBOT MAKES UNBELIEVABLE GLOVE SAVE AFTER COMING IN COLD
In Saturday afternoon's matinee between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators, Cam Talbot made an unbelievable glove save to keep things close. At least, up to that point. The Devils routed the Sens 5-1, but the game wasn't as lopsided as the score might suggest. Make no mistake,...
Detroit News
'Really happy': Red Wings finish trip in dominating fashion, beat Blue Jackets
Columbus, Ohio - The road trip didn't turn out great for the Red Wings, but it's fair to say it was good. The Red Wings ended their four-game trip Saturday with a convincing, 6-1 victory over the injury-decimated Columbus Blue Jackets. "Great" would have likely constituted six, or so, points...
Yardbarker
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
markerzone.com
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK ANTICIPATING SPECIAL GAME AGAINST CALGARY ON SATURDAY
For the first time since being traded this offseason, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will face his former team in the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Shortly after letting it be known he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the Flames, general manager Brad Treliving shipped him off to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt. Given how things ended, it will be interesting to see how this game plays out, one in which Tkachuk admits is much different than any other regular season game.
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD THRILLED WITH DEVILS START TO THE SEASON
New Jersey Devils' forward Miles Wood came into the 2022-23 season frustrated. The 27-year-old has been a full time member of the Devils' roster for the past six seasons, and has just five career playoff games to show for it. That frustration was evident early on this year, as he vented his frustrations after he and his teammates dropped their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign.
markerzone.com
MIKE MATHESON TO MAKE CANADIENS DEBUT ON SATURDAY, ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN MADE HEALTHY SCRATCH
Following Saturday's morning skate, it was revealed that Habs defenceman Michael Matheson will make his Canadiens debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Matheson, 28, was traded to the Canadiens from Pittsburgh this summer in exchange for Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry. The Pointe-Claire (Quebec) native suffered an abdominal...
markerzone.com
KHL'S NIKITA KOMAROV SUSPENDED FOR BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT (VIDEO)
Nikita Komarov of the KHL will sit for the next three games following a blatant and devastating knee-on-knee hit that took place in a game on Thursday. The 34-year-old SKA St. Petersburg forward received a five minute major and was tossed from the game after a review by the officials after taking down Nikita Yevseyev of Ak-Bars Kazan. Komarov initially went to the penalty box while officials took a second look at the play. Once they were finished, he was told to leave. No word on Yevseyev.
FOX Sports
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for...
Comments / 0