First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner), 11:41. 2, Toronto, Holmberg 1 (Kerfoot), 14:03. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 6 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 14:52. Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-4-6_20. New Jersey 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 3-1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 9-2-0 (20-18).

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO