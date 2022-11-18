Read full article on original website
SFGate
Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rutta 3 (Heinen, Carter), 2:09. Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 3 (Tanev, Gilbert), 8:37. Shootout_Pittsburgh 3 (Rakell G, Crosby G, Guentzel NG, Malkin G), Calgary 2 (Huberdeau G, Andersson G, Backlund NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-17-8-1_34. Pittsburgh 10-14-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary,...
SFGate
Arizona 4, Carolina 0
First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
SFGate
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Third Period_1, Columbus, Olivier 2, 1:08. 2, Montreal, Xhekaj 3 (Slafkovsky, Evans), 2:38. 3, Montreal, Savard 1 (Dach, Caufield), 3:35. 4, Montreal, Monahan 5, 18:07 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-10-12_29. Columbus 6-10-15_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 4-2-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-3-1...
SFGate
Detroit 3, Nashville 0
Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Perron), 4:09. 2, Detroit, Hronek 5 (Berggren), 14:16 (pp). Third Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 3 (Erne, Hronek), 19:39 (en). Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-12-7_26. Detroit 6-12-12_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 2-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Husso 8-2-3 (26-26). A_19,515 (20,000)....
SFGate
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
Percentages: FG .603, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1
SFGate
Florida 5, Boston 2
First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 6 (Tkachuk, Barkov), 1:49 (pp). 2, Boston, McAvoy 2 (DeBrusk), 17:14 (pp). Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 2 (Cousins, Reinhart), 4:41. 4, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Montour), 15:31 (pp). 5, Florida, Tkachuk 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:46 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Krejci), 6:20 (pp). 7,...
SFGate
Toronto 2, New Jersey 1
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner), 11:41. 2, Toronto, Holmberg 1 (Kerfoot), 14:03. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 6 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 14:52. Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-4-6_20. New Jersey 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 3-1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 9-2-0 (20-18).
Matt Boldy, Wild hand Jets worst loss of season
Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the
SFGate
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
Canadiens locate offense in third period, stun Blue Jackets
Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and David Savard scored the tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, 57 seconds apart as the visiting Montreal
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
SFGate
No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67
MISSISSIPPI (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.143, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Collins 3-12, Taylor 2-2, Baker 1-2, Davis 0-2, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins 1, Singleton 1) Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Scott 3, Taylor 2, Singleton 1) Steals: 9 (Baker...
SFGate
Brooklyn 112, Toronto 98
Percentages: FG .549, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Irving 5-8, O'Neale 5-8, Morris 3-4, Durant 2-5, Sharpe 1-1, Harris 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mills 0-2, Sumner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 11 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Simmons 2, Sharpe, Sumner). Turnovers: 19 (Claxton 4,...
SFGate
Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106
Percentages: FG .461, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-7, Metu 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-2, K.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Fox 4, Sabonis 3, Davis 2, Huerter 2, K.Murray 2,...
