Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations. The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast
Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
Nexus Center offering first public skating sessions this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. – The Nexus Center in Utica is opening for public ice skating for the first time this weekend. Public skating will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The...
'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
Village of Herkimer to remove late fees if past-due parking tickets paid by end of year
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer Village Board has approved a parking ticket amnesty program through the end of the year that will forgive all late fees if tickets are paid by Dec. 31. The face value of the original ticket must be paid to get the penalties forgiven. According...
Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything. "He is working, he still...
Marcy Tech wins 'Best Practice Award'
MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet, and it's already winning awards. The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from New York State, the Upstate Chapter of the American Planning Association. Mohawk Valley Edge says that when the project is finished, it will be a...
Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' event Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, adding a big white tent to their Biergarten, just in time for those coming in from out of town. There is much to be enjoyed while attending, including pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The tent is heated so no need to worry about the cold.
Traffic Alert: Auditorium Drive outside Adirondack Bank Center now a one-way street
UTICA, N.Y. – There are some traffic changes drivers should be aware of if heading to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Auditorium Drive, which is the road between the building and the parking lot, is now a one-way street heading northbound between Route 5S and Whitesboro Street. The...
Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
Genesis Group awards grant funding to 14 Mohawk Valley businesses, nonprofits
The Genesis Group awarded more than $7,000 to 14 local businesses and organizations on Tuesday through its Small Business Assistance Program. The program provides grant funding to help support Mohawk Valley businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Here are the awards:. $1,000 cash award. Josie’s Uniforms, New Hartford. $500...
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs. At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about...
