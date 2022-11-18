ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Minnesota 115, Indiana 101

Percentages: FG .603, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SFGate

UMASS LOWELL 73, BROWN 62

Percentages: FG .551, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Withers 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly, Withers). Turnovers: 19 (Al.Blunt 4, Hikim 4, Coulibaly 2, Mincey 2, Watkins 2, Withers 2, Brooks, Covington, Morris). Steals:...
LOWELL, MA
SFGate

No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67

MISSISSIPPI (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.143, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Collins 3-12, Taylor 2-2, Baker 1-2, Davis 0-2, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins 1, Singleton 1) Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Scott 3, Taylor 2, Singleton 1) Steals: 9 (Baker...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SFGate

CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106

Percentages: FG .461, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-7, Metu 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-2, K.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Fox 4, Sabonis 3, Davis 2, Huerter 2, K.Murray 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Cards for 7th in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Brooklyn 112, Toronto 98

Percentages: FG .549, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Irving 5-8, O'Neale 5-8, Morris 3-4, Durant 2-5, Sharpe 1-1, Harris 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mills 0-2, Sumner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 11 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Simmons 2, Sharpe, Sumner). Turnovers: 19 (Claxton 4,...
SFGate

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 83, STONY BROOK 50

Percentages: FG .300, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sarvan 4-9, Onyekonwu 3-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-7, Pettway 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Policelli 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muratori). Turnovers: 18 (Onyekonwu 7, Policelli 3, Roberts 3, Pettway 2, Sarvan 2, Muratori). Steals: 3 (Pettway 2, Muratori). Technical...
STONY BROOK, NY
SFGate

APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70

Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
SFGate

Miami 113, Washington 105

Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
COLUMBIA, MO
SFGate

SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53

Percentages: FG .303, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Tynes 2, Joseph). Steals:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59

Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
MANHATTAN, KS
SFGate

FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian

HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games. Cameron...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

CAL POLY (2-3) Koroma 9-12 4-5 23, Hunter 2-6 2-2 7, Pierce 5-9 4-4 15, Sanders 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 4-9 3-4 11, Stevenson 4-5 2-2 10, Fleming 2-4 0-0 6, Franklin 2-3 1-1 5, Penn-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 17-20 82.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

Virginia 62, Campbell 41

CAMPBELL (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Boone 1-4, Tuelle 1-1, Dahlquist 1-5, Nurenberg 1-4, Staves 0-2, Fuller 0-3, Joseph 0-1, Nuckols 0-1, Hammack Fitzgerald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Ezumah 4, Fuller 3, Boone 1) Turnovers: 25 (Nunez 6,...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

FIU 83, Stony Brook 50

FIU (3-2) Guadarrama 3-8 0-0 9, Pinkney 4-5 1-1 9, Gittens 2-3 0-0 5, Hawkins 3-9 0-0 9, Jones 10-14 2-2 26, Dean 4-8 4-4 12, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Krivokapic 3-7 0-0 9, Sanogo 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 7-7 83.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy