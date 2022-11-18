Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.
KXII.com
Boil advisory in effect for Hugo residents
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Residents in Hugo are under a citywide boil advisory after a watermain break Tuesday. Choctaw County Commissioner Darrell Kerr said a watermain break occurred on Tuesday and was repaired Wednesday morning. The water is back on, but it may take time for the pressure to build...
KXII.com
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
KXII.com
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off Monday in Sherman 26 years after Skaggs began collecting food donations. “It is now the largest canned food drive in Texas,” said Bob’s daughter, Wendy Velllotti, who has worked the keep the tradition her father started alive.
KXII.com
Veterans Thanksgiving lunch at Walker House
Denison, Texas (KXII) - A gathering place for local Veterans hosted their Thanksgiving lunch. Volunteers and Veterans gathered around the table at the Walker House in Denison to enjoy a nice turkey meal with their families. The Military Veteran Peer Network program has helped many veterans in Grayson County with group activities and community resources.
KXII.com
Southeastern elite youth football teams serve Thanksgiving dinner to Durant residents
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant residents are getting in the holiday spirit this season by giving back to the community. This is the third annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant and all hands were on deck while volunteers of all ages serve hundreds of citizens.
KXII.com
Grayson County Judge Bill Magers named next director of NTRA
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Judge Bill Magers is leaving office in January with plans to take on a new leadership role at the North Texas Regional Airport. Magers will serve as the next director for NTRA and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. Like...
KXII.com
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
KTEN.com
Six-year-old boy dead in Choctaw County murder-suicide
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man and a boy are dead and a woman is recovering from injuries after what law enforcement is calling a case of murder-suicide in Choctaw County. Witnesses called 911 after the gunfire along State Highway 147, about 6 miles north of Sawyer, at...
KXII.com
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
KXII.com
5-year-old girl who inspired many, leaves a big legacy behind
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five-year-old Charlotte Marie Brooks is a name that won’t soon be forgotten. “Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard,” said mom, Stephanie Brooks. Everyday of Charlotte Brook’s life was a miracle. “She actually was born completely blue and...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)
Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.
KXII.com
Grayson County commissioners strike down abatement for proposed Southmayd solar farm
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The third time was not the charm for a solar farm hoping to receive a tax abatement from local Grayson county taxing entities. Commissioners joined S&S Consolidated ISD and the city of Southmayd in denying abatements to the company Galactic Solar. “We, the people, have spoken,”...
