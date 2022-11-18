Read full article on original website
White House likely to honor some GOP probes but not those on Hunter
WASHINGTON - As House Republicans prepare to launch an onslaught of oversight investigations next year, the White House is planning to distinguish between inquiries they deem legitimate and others they view as politically, not legislatively, motivated - with an eye toward minimizing their cooperation with probes they consider improper, according to two people familiar with the plans.
Jan. 6 panel staff angry at Cheney for focusing too much of report on Trump
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offer to serve as the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Wyoming Republican has exerted a remarkable level of control over much of the committee's public and private work.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Justice Department asks Pence to answer questions as part of Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON - Justice Department prosecutors have asked former vice president Mike Pence to answer questions as part of their sprawling probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to two people familiar with the matter. The informal request came in recent...
Paul Ryan on the GOP's future: 'We lose with Trump'
Paul D. Ryan, 52, served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 and was the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2012. Now a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan is the co-editor of "American Renewal: A Conservative Plan to Strengthen the Social Contract and Save the Country's Finances," which was released this month.
