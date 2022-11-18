ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WASHINGTON - As House Republicans prepare to launch an onslaught of oversight investigations next year, the White House is planning to distinguish between inquiries they deem legitimate and others they view as politically, not legislatively, motivated - with an eye toward minimizing their cooperation with probes they consider improper, according to two people familiar with the plans.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offer to serve as the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Wyoming Republican has exerted a remarkable level of control over much of the committee's public and private work.
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
WASHINGTON - Justice Department prosecutors have asked former vice president Mike Pence to answer questions as part of their sprawling probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to two people familiar with the matter. The informal request came in recent...
Paul D. Ryan, 52, served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 and was the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2012. Now a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan is the co-editor of "American Renewal: A Conservative Plan to Strengthen the Social Contract and Save the Country's Finances," which was released this month.

