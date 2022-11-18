Read full article on original website
Related
‘Elon,’ ‘Kanye’ among baby names quickly falling in popularity on baby site, 2022 data suggests
(NEXSTAR) – Despite his own plethora of children, Elon Musk may actually be contributing to a decrease in future “Elons,” according to a website specializing in baby names. BabyCenter, an online resource for new or expectant parents, has released its findings on the baby-naming trends of 2022...
Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wonderkids go wild
Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: slick operation but dated design
Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop has new chips, new connections and costs the same as last year but has a five-year-old design that makes it look aged. The Surface Laptop 5 starts at £999 ($999/A$1,699) for the 13.5in version, replacing the 18-month-old Laptop 4 as Microsoft’s idea of what a standard Windows 11 notebook should be. It sits above Microsoft’s entry-level Surface Laptop Go 2, which comes in at £529.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0