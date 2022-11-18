Read full article on original website
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
Help Raise Some ‘Dough’ for the Chandler Elementary Viking PTO – Pizza Fundraiser Today Only
This is my fifth year in the world of PTO. When my older kids were younger, I didn't get involved and now I wish I had. My youngest came along and she started Kindergarten, I decided to take the plunge and step out of my comfort zone. I joined the Chandler Elementary School PTO. Turns out, it's not as scary as I made it out to be and it's been a great experience.
Start a Tradition: Families and Businesses Wanted this Holiday Season
Are you looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer? It's time to start a new holiday tradition and bring joy to families in need this holiday season. There are several volunteer opportunities for businesses, students, and families with Christmas Wish. Here's what's involved and how to sign up.
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
St. Benedicts Men’s Shelter in Owensboro Hosting Annual Campaign & You Can Help
St. Benedicts Men's Homeless Shelter is a nonprofit organization devoted to making a difference in the community. It's time for their annual bed sponsor campaign and you can help. WHAT IS ST. BENEDICTS MEN'S HOMELESS SHELTER?. St. Benedicts is a Christian non-profit providing shelter and social support services to those...
Is It Just Me or Are Dental Floss Picks Taking Over Kentucky?
See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Women’s Shelter in Kentucky Seeking Your Help in Sponsoring Beds
Work continues at My Sister's Keeper, Owensboro's newest emergency shelter for women and children. While that shelter is not yet open to the public, the board and a dedicated group of volunteers are working toward a grand opening date. One piece of that puzzle potentially involves you. Just this week,...
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Southern Indiana Teacher Wins 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award
In my opinion, it is impossible to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to shine a spotlight on a special teacher, I'm gonna take it. This teacher isn't just special - he is outstanding.
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville
ANNALIESE NOCK (formerly seen on AGT) The Freestyle BMX Riders team consists of Andres Pardo Shapol (featured above), Frank Albino, Christian Mejia and Dani Moran. The 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus will proudly feature Legacy Elite Cheer & Tumble, a local cheer and tumble club. According to the Hadi Shrine Circus, "Their all-star cheer programs have been national champions multiple times, but their focus is also on developing healthy lifestyles and fun fitness for youth."
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
