Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022

After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday

Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?

Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video

Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
Help Raise Some ‘Dough’ for the Chandler Elementary Viking PTO – Pizza Fundraiser Today Only

This is my fifth year in the world of PTO. When my older kids were younger, I didn't get involved and now I wish I had. My youngest came along and she started Kindergarten, I decided to take the plunge and step out of my comfort zone. I joined the Chandler Elementary School PTO. Turns out, it's not as scary as I made it out to be and it's been a great experience.
Is It Just Me or Are Dental Floss Picks Taking Over Kentucky?

See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing

The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville

ANNALIESE NOCK (formerly seen on AGT) The Freestyle BMX Riders team consists of Andres Pardo Shapol (featured above), Frank Albino, Christian Mejia and Dani Moran. The 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus will proudly feature Legacy Elite Cheer & Tumble, a local cheer and tumble club. According to the Hadi Shrine Circus, "Their all-star cheer programs have been national champions multiple times, but their focus is also on developing healthy lifestyles and fun fitness for youth."
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

