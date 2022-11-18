Placed App, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform utilized by main manufacturers to recruit Gen Z expertise, raised £4m in funding. The spherical was led by Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Ventures. As a part of the spherical, two new non-executive administrators will be a part of Positioned App’s board, together with Dominic McGregor, co-founder of Social Chain and operational companion at Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Enterprise Companion Invoice Boorman, who has been a thought chief within the trade for many years.

13 HOURS AGO