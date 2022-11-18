Read full article on original website
Sapia.ai Raises $17M in Series A Funding
Sapia.ai, a Melbourne, Australia-based supplier of an AI resolution delivering variety and inclusion in hiring, raised $17M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Macquarie Capital and Woolworths Group’s W23. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed abroad enlargement, together with making the...
Swell Energy Raises $120M in Series B Funding
Swell Energy, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of power administration and sensible grid options, raised $120M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by SoftBank Imaginative and prescient Fund 2 and Greenbacker Growth Alternatives Fund I, LP, with participation from Ares Infrastructure Alternatives fund and Ontario Energy Era Pension Fund.
Taktile Raises $20M in Series A Funding
Taktile, a NYC- and Berlin, Germany-based Software program as a Service (SaaS) startup enabling companies to make automated selections, closed a $20m Collection A funding. The spherical was co-led by Index Ventures and Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its product capabilities...
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Upstart Power Raises $17M in Series C Financing
Upstart Power, a Southborough, MA-based developer and producer of stable oxide gasoline cell (SOFC) energy methods, raised $17M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by ITOCHU Company, with participation from Enphase Vitality, Sunnova, Rodgers Capital, H+ Companions, and Cricetus Felix Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of...
Diffblue Raises $8M in Funding
Diffblue, an Oxford, UK-based supplier of autonomous AI-for-code software program, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by AlbionVC with participation from IP Group, Parkwalk, Hostplus and Oxford Expertise and Improvements EIS Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain.
Faircado Raises €500K in Pre-Seed Funding
Faircado, a Berlin, Germany-based startup that gives an AI-powered second-hand buying assistant, raised €500K in pre-seed funding. The backers included Earlybird, Peak Capital, Atomico, and 4P Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional product improvement and advertising and marketing in addition to exploring new...
Filu Raises €2M in Funding
Filu, a Munich, Germany-based pet care startup, raised €2m in funding. The spherical was led by Rivus Capital, with participation from Rivus, and Auxxo Feminine Catalyst Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to open quickly in Munich’s metropolis centre, earlier than launching in additional cities....
Visible Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Visible, a London, UK-based exercise monitoring platform for sickness, raised $1m in funding. Backers included Octopus Ventures, Calm/Storm, Hustle Fund, and different angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations, its improvement efforts and to launch its options. Led by CEO Harry Leeming, Seen develops...
Placed App Raises £4M in Funding
Placed App, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform utilized by main manufacturers to recruit Gen Z expertise, raised £4m in funding. The spherical was led by Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Ventures. As a part of the spherical, two new non-executive administrators will be a part of Positioned App’s board, together with Dominic McGregor, co-founder of Social Chain and operational companion at Praetura Ventures, and Blackfinch Enterprise Companion Invoice Boorman, who has been a thought chief within the trade for many years.
CoverGo Raises US$15M in Series A Funding
CoverGo, Singapore-based supplier of a SaaS, no-code insurance coverage platform P&C, well being, and life, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. Center East insurance coverage fund Noria Capital joined as one of many strategic traders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development, and develop...
Battery Ventures Hires Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
Barak Schoster Goihman, a expertise entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired final 12 months by Palo Alto Networks, joined Battery Ventures as a enterprise companion to assist lead investing efforts in its Israel workplace and fund firms with world attain.
RedBrick AI raises US$4.6M in Seed Funding
RedBrick AI, a Michigan, MI- and Pune, India-based supplier of a health-tech AI platform, raised US$4.6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India, and Southeast Asia’s fast scale-up program, with participation from Y Combinator. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Keboola Raises $4.5M in Seed Funding
Keboola, a Prague, Czech Republic-based supplier of a data-platform-as-a-service startup, raised $4.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Presto Ventures with participation from Reflex Capital, Ondřej Fryc, Eduard Kučera, and Tomáš Čupr. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Afon Technology Raises £600K in Funding
Afon Technology, a Chepstow, South Wales-based med-tech startup, raised £600K in funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop operations. Led by CEO Sabih Chaudhry, Afon Expertise develops a non-invasive, wearable blood glucose meter. The compact...
Empatica Raises Series B Financing
Empatica, a Boston, MA-based digital well being and AI firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Sanofi Ventures and RA Capital Administration, with participation from Black Opal Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its suite of digital...
Opna Bio Raises $38M in Series A Financing
Opna Bio, an Epalinges, Switzerland and San Francisco, CA-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, raised $38M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Longitude Capital and Northpond Ventures, with participation from Menlo Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop novel fragile-X psychological retardation protein (FMRP)...
Ambl Closes £1M Seed Funding
Ambl, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform matching diners and drinkers with real-time availability, raised £1m in Seed funding. The funding has come from business leaders together with Paul McKenna, Jon Spiteri and serial entrepreneur Mark Gordon. This spherical is Ambl’s fourth pre-seed funding spherical with complete funding...
Wiseday Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Wiseday Financial, a Montreal, Canada-based firm that brings prompt mortgage pre-approvals to Canada, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Havery Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its expertise crew to additional innovate the patron expertise and improve its proprietary inside and B2B instruments.
Green Shield Risk Solutions Receives $6.6m Growth Investment from Bindley Capital Partners
Green Shield Risk, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of threat mitigation methods for disaster susceptible properties, obtained a progress funding from Bindley Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop operations and speed up enterprise progress. Created by...
