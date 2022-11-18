Read full article on original website
Teens Visit Stores in Oceanside and Vista to Spread Important Message
OCEANSIDE, CA]: Fifteen teens spent their holiday break visiting nearly 20 alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista to conduct a Thanksgiving “Sticker Shock” campaign. Bilingual stickers placed on alcohol packages serve as a warning that allowing guests under 21 to consume alcohol anytime, including holiday festivities, is against the law.
Congratulations, Fire Academy Graduates!
Congratulations to Fire Academy graduates and Vista Fire Department new hires Vincent Corey, Andrew Martinez, Scott Panici, and Alexander Provonsha! Fire Academy graduation was held on November 18, 2022. Welcome to Team Vista!
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Nov. 23, 2022
With Thanksgiving tomorrow, many of us are looking forward to quality time with friends and family. To help make your holiday even safer and memorable, I’m sharing a few tips this week, including ways you can get outside or support small businesses. Getting around safely. Safer Streets Together strategies.
Public Hearing Notices City of Vista Planning Commission for December 6
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on December 6, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:
SHOP VISTA: KEEP IT LOCAL
When you buy in Vista, it helps keep sales tax dollars local so the City of Vista can continue to invest in parks, fire services, youth programs, law enforcement, senior activities, and road improvements. If you have the opportunity, shop Vista first!. Why Buy Locally?. For every $100 spent in...
Safer Streets | Small Business Saturday | Farmers Market Today 2:30pm
On behalf of our absolutely amazing Farmers Market vendors, the Carlsbad Village Association staff, its board of directors, and the management team would like to say thank you for your ongoing and enthusiastic support for our downtown Farmers Market. Every time you shop for fresh local produce, packaged foods, and hot food at this market, you are helping to sustain a local community of farmers and small business owners. We truly cannot thank you enough, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with great products, excellent customer service, and that good old Carlsbad welcoming kind of vibe! See you every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Happy Thanksgiving from our Farmers Market family to yours!
Safe Thanksgiving Cooking Tips
The Vista Fire Department reminds Vistans to be safe when preparing holiday meals. As Thanksgiving fast approaches, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging everyone to use added caution when celebrating the holiday, as Thanksgiving Day represents the leading day for home cooking fires. More than three times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day as a typical day of the year.
Increased DUI patrols Throughout Holiday Weekend.
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year with millions of people hitting the road to get to their holiday destinations. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving by reminding you not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Ghost Gun Arrest – Vista
On Monday, November 21 just before 1:00 a.m., a deputy from the Vista Sheriff’s Station stopped a vehicle for an expired registration near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in the City of Vista. While searching the car, the deputy discovered a loaded ghost gun in a...
