FinTech Futures Jobs: Here’s why it’s important to understand and embrace neurodiversity at work

Read full article on original website
Related
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
Airport security liquids rule – what is changing?
Worldwide in normal times, half a million people pass through airport security every hour. Many airline passengers say it is the worst part of the journey – in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from cabin baggage.The rules were introduced hastily in 2006 as a temporary measure. Despite repeated promises they remain in place.In 2019 Boris Johnson vowed the rules would be eased at major UK airports by 1 December 2022. With a week to go there’s no chance that will happen. But could the stress ease by 2024? Simon Calder,...
fintechfutures.com
White paper: Choosing a digital experience platform (DXP) for insurers
Established insurers face a growing threat from digital challengers with new business models. Equally, consumers are now more demanding and expect great digital experiences and personalised service. So, how can insurers evolve and build on their strengths?. The answer is with a digital experience platform (DXP). A DXP will help...
fintechfutures.com
Corporate payments fintech Onbe hires new CTO, CFO to drive growth
US fintech Onbe has made two new C-suite appointments as it looks to drive its ongoing growth strategy. Brent Coles joins as chief financial officer (CFO), leading the firm’s finance and accounting teams, while Suresh Kumar has been named as the company’s new chief technology officer (CTO), set to lead the firm’s tech strategy and help further develop its product offerings.
fintechfutures.com
Hong Kong’s WeLab considers new funding round
Hong Kong-based fintech firm WeLab is considering a new round of financing with the aim to accelerate growth. According to Bloomberg, the fintech firm is valued at around $2 billion and is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million. Founded in 2013, WeLab is working on making credit accessible...
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Tandem appoints new CFO and CRO to bolster its leadership team
London-based challenger bank Tandem has appointed two new senior executives as it looks to bolster its C-suite and continue its growth. David McCarthy has been named as the firm’s new chief financial officer (CFO) with Wahid Ali joining as chief risk officer (CRO). Both new hires will join Tandem’s executive committee, with McCarthy also becoming a member of the board.
fintechfutures.com
Q&A: How Diligent is helping companies transition to a modern back office
A modern governance company, Diligent works with businesses to deliver insights and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions across governance, risk and compliance (GRC), as well as ESG. The firm currently caters to over one million users from 25,000 customers around the world, boasting 75% of Fortune 500 and 85% of FTSE companies...
fintechfutures.com
Sidetrade launches Birmingham Code Academy 2023 to upskill existing talent in West Midlands
Applications open for Sidetrade’s free coding programme in Birmingham, UK. Sidetrade Code Academy: A free, beginner-friendly course with full-time employment opportunities on offer. Programme hailed a “fantastic initiative” by local community group, Women in Tech Birmingham. Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade, has today opened applications in Birmingham...
fintechfutures.com
Saudi fintech platform Tameed picks Moneythor for loyalty features
Saudi Arabian purchase order financing platform Tameed has selected Moneythor to deploy “smart” loyalty features via its digital banking and loyalty management solution. With Moneythor’s solution, Tameed aims to enhance its purchase order (PO) financing offering with a loyalty programme for better investment opportunities, rewards attribution techniques and personalised experiences for its customers.
fintechfutures.com
Santander UK picks NCR to run its self-service ATM network
Santander UK has expanded its partnership with US enterprise tech provider NCR Corporation by selecting the firm’s ATM-as-a-service solution to run its self-service network of ATMs. NCR will upgrade, connect and run Santander UK’s network of more than 1,700 ATMs. The bank, which currently serves more than 14...
fintechfutures.com
ADDX sells stake in digital asset platform CYBAVO to fintech Circle
Private market exchange ADDX has sold its stake in digital asset infrastructure-as-a-service platform CYBAVO to fintech Circle, for an undisclosed sum. The deal was signed in June and concluded in July, as part of Circle’s acquisition of CYBAVO earlier this year. ADDX was a pre-Series A investor in CYBAVO and held a “significant stake”, the firm says.
fintechfutures.com
SaaS start-up Taktile lands $20m to boost US expansion
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start-up Taktile has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Index Ventures and Tiger Global. Founded in 2020 by Maik Taro Wehmeyer and Dr Maximilian Eber, Taktile’s no-code platform allows financial services companies to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows to improve their lending decision accuracy and risk selection “without requiring engineering resources”.
fintechfutures.com
Credit card financial inclusion fintech Mercury hires Jason Whiting as CFO
Fintech Mercury Financial has appointed Jason Whiting as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Mercury Financial, which aims to broaden financial inclusion in the US by offering credit to the underserved near-prime segment, is one of the largest non-bank credit card firms in the country. The fintech provides customers access to more than $4.7 billion in credit lines.
fintechfutures.com
US fintech GloriFi to shut down amid “a series of financial challenges”
Texas-based fintech GloriFi, which describes itself as “an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company”, is shutting down just months after launching its digital banking app. Announcing the closure on its website, the company says it has “experienced a series of financial challenges related to start-up mistakes, reputation attacks,...
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
fintechfutures.com
FCA warns stock trading apps against gamification
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading apps against adding gamification elements to their platforms, saying they may cause users to make high-risk investments and lead to gambling-like behaviours. The regulator says gamification can “engage consumers positively” but found it is being used in ways that...
fintechfutures.com
Visa appoints Ryan McInerney as new CEO
Payments giant Visa has appointed current president Ryan McInerney as its new CEO. McInerney will take over from Alfred Kelly, CEO since 2016, on 1 February 2023. Once the transition is complete, Kelly will become executive chairman of the board. Visa CEO Kelly says that as President, McInerney has become...
fintechfutures.com
Featurespace bags funding from US, UK govs to build new financial crime detection solution
Financial crime and fraud prevention tech firm Featurespace has received funding from the UK and US governments to develop an AI-powered system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) Challenge Prize funding will be used to build a system that can...
Comments / 1