Shanquella Robinson's Funeral To Be Held In North Carolina As Police Investigate How Cabo Getaway Turned Deadly

Shanquella Robinson will be laid to rest this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned, after her trip to Cabo turned deadly.

A wake is scheduled to be held in her honor on Saturday, November 19, from 11 AM until noon followed by the funeral at Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reports indicate it is open to the public, according to news station WSOC-TV .

Robinson's death is now being investigated as an "isolated criminal matter" following the mysterious circumstances surrounding her passing.

Her mother, Salamondra, suspects there could be foul play after Robinson's friends claimed she had alcohol poisoning.

Salamondra shared that an autopsy she later obtained showed that her daughter died from a broken neck. No one has been charged with any crimes at this point in time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The group stayed at Villa Linda 32. Robinson reportedly left for the getaway on October 28. She died the next day.

A shocking newly released video showed her naked while being repeatedly struck by a woman believed to be one of her friends from the trip.

The mystery man who appeared to be filming the assault could be heard yelling, "Can you at least fight back?" It's unknown exactly when the video was filmed.

Leading up to her final moments, Robinson was allegedly found unresponsive by her friends and ultimately declared dead.

"She had a heart of gold. She loved everybody, and pretty much everybody loved her," Salmondra told Queen City News about her beloved daughter.

Robinson's father, in his own statement, revealed he hasn't been the same since hearing the devastating news.

"It's like a nightmare. I can’t even sleep. I am just frustrated. My heart is just aching as a father. A praying man," he said. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."

Bernard vowed to find out the truth as authorities search for answers.

"By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this . God ain't gonna fail. It's going to come out," he added. "I'm not giving up. I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind."