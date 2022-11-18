ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why did Alphonso Davies take Canada penalty vs Belgium in World Cup? Fans left questioning decision

Thibaut Courtois is going to be in Alphonso Davies' nightmares for the foreseeable future. In Canada's 2022 World Cup opener against Belgium, Les Rouges came out flying against the Red Devils early. When Tajon Buchanan's shot toward goal was deflected away from the target in the 8th minute, the Canadian players immediately protested for a Belgium hand ball.
Sporting News

How to watch Canada in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals: Time, TV channel, results from knockout stage

The knockout stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals is here, and Canada has a chance at winning its first-ever Davis Cup. The Canadian crew punched its ticket to the Final 8 by finishing second in the Davis Cup Final group stage back in September. Canada finished second in Group B, upsetting Spain and beating Korea while falling to Serbia. The 2-1 record was enough to secure the second spot in the group, just behind Spain.
Sporting News

Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday

The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
Sporting News

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy