Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Sporting News
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Sporting News
Is Canada out of the World Cup? CanMNT scenarios for knockout stage qualification or elimination at 2022 FIFA tournament in Qatar
Canada did everything they could to pick up a result against Belgium, but just came up short in a 1-0 defeat Wednesday. They dominated the match, especially in the first half, but just could not find the back of the net. A goal against the run of play from Michy Batshuayi was enough to earn all three points for the Red Devils.
Sporting News
Why did Alphonso Davies take Canada penalty vs Belgium in World Cup? Fans left questioning decision
Thibaut Courtois is going to be in Alphonso Davies' nightmares for the foreseeable future. In Canada's 2022 World Cup opener against Belgium, Les Rouges came out flying against the Red Devils early. When Tajon Buchanan's shot toward goal was deflected away from the target in the 8th minute, the Canadian players immediately protested for a Belgium hand ball.
Sporting News
When is Australia’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Australia vs. Tunisia
Australia were briefly on top of the world when they took the lead early on in their opening match against France. It was a wonderfully worked goal, a first at the World Cup for Craig Goodwin, and it looked as if we were about to witness yet another famous World Cup upset.
Sporting News
How to watch Ronaldo, Portugal vs Ghana in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to the spotlight but the eyes of the world will once again be on the Portugal talisman when he leads his country into Group H action against Ghana at Qatar 2022. This was already shaping up to be a seismic tournament for CR7 — it...
Sporting News
Canada player ratings vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup: This was no failure, even in defeat
Canada stands last in Group F at the FIFA World Cup after the opening matchday, but that’s definitely not the grade they earned in a 1-0 loss to Belgium. Canada dominated play in the first half — save for the few seconds when Belgium conjured their winning goal — and controlled it in the second half.
Sporting News
What time is Belgium vs Canada today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years is a tough one, as they go up against a Belgium side that finished third in Russia. An eager side led by Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and CONCACAF qualifying top scorer Cyle Larin won't show any fear, but will have to be at their best to beat Belgium.
Sporting News
How to watch Canada in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals: Time, TV channel, results from knockout stage
The knockout stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals is here, and Canada has a chance at winning its first-ever Davis Cup. The Canadian crew punched its ticket to the Final 8 by finishing second in the Davis Cup Final group stage back in September. Canada finished second in Group B, upsetting Spain and beating Korea while falling to Serbia. The 2-1 record was enough to secure the second spot in the group, just behind Spain.
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Japan shocked the world with Germany win — and I couldn't be happier!
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former J.League star Jay Bothroyd reacts to Japan's stunning World Cup win over Germany, which set the Samurai Blue on the way in Group E. First of all, I can't quite express how happy I am that Japan won against one of...
Sporting News
World Cup Group H table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea
Spain's meeting with Germany in Group E immediately caught the eye when the 2022 World Cup group stages were drawn, but the real 'Group of Death' appears to be Group H. The final group to get started in Qatar includes four national sides with just 52 FIFA ranking spots between them – and all four FIFA confederations represented.
Sporting News
How Japan beat Germany at World Cup: Reasons why Samurai Blue managed huge upset in Qatar 2022 tournament
Amid a brutal 2022 World Cup group that features two European giants, Japan knew they would need to spring an upset or two to qualify for the knockout stage. They did just that in their opening match, coming from behind Wednesday to defeat Germany, 2-1, in shocking fashion. Germany took...
Sporting News
England vs. USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
England can earn a place in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face the United States in an enticing showdown in Group B. The USMNT, conversely, can build on the point they gained against Wales by denying England a second win to go with their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opener.
Sporting News
Memo Ochoa penalty save vs Robert Lewandowski: How Mexico goalkeeper stop vs Poland turns Group C on its head
Mexico and Poland were unable to find a breakthrough in their 2022 World Cup Group C opener after a 0-0 draw in Doha. Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day threw the group open ahead of kickoff at Stadium 974, but neither side could take advantage.
Sporting News
'Like to see what the criteria is': The 'interesting' omission from WR's dream team
When World Rugby announced the four nominees for Men’s 15s Player of the Year, there was one glaring omission which shocked the world – but the biggest surprise was still yet to come. The annual World Rugby Awards returned to a physical format last weekend in Monaco as...
Sporting News
Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday
The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.
Sporting News
World Cup Group G table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
The 2022 World Cup will break new ground in the competition in a host of areas, but Group G superpowers Brazil always represent World Cup royalty. No national side has won more World Cups than Brazil and Tite's side are strongly tipped to win their first world title since 2002 in Qatar.
Sporting News
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
Comments / 0