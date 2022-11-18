Read full article on original website
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search
DELTA AND IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is seeking input from community members to identify the characteristics and qualifications needed for Bay’s next president. The public is encouraged to attend community listening sessions facilitated by the presidential search consultant, at the Main Campus...
Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have. “A lot of things this year, but especially my loving...
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
Delta County businesses collect goods for TV6 Canathon
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three businesses in Delta County are holding food drives as part of the TV6 Canathon. Donations began on Monday and continue through Wednesday evening. Elmer’s County Market, Sav-More IGA and Pat’s Foods in Gladstone are collecting money and food donations this week, which will go...
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
Negaunee businesses support local high school football
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
Non-profit gives holiday meals to veterans in need
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans received a helping hand just in time for the holidays Tuesday afternoon thanks to a Delta County non-profit. The Community Foundation for Delta County gave out holiday dinner staples at the Escanaba State Fairgrounds Tuesday, handing out over 200 turkeys and hams to veterans. Foundation...
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges. 38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine. Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of...
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
North Central grabs lots of honors in UPSSA Eight Player Football voting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Eight Player All-Star Teams. Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central. Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Raab, North Central. Division 1 Team of the Year: Munising. Division 2 Team of the Year: North Central. Coach of the...
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
